Watch Now: Central Virginia Welding Wars connects welding students with companies looking to hire

Instead of holding the competition at CVCC or one central location, as in years past, Hardie said participants at all three levels will be performing the welds in their own labs and submitting their entries for evaluation. Hardie said 12 high school students, four CVCC students and five professionals are participating this year.

Hardie said the number of participants is lower than in years past because some high schools chose not to participate because of already having limited in-person time with their students this year.

Larry Johnston, welding instructor at Amherst County High School, said he has supported the competition since its onset and always encourages his students to participate.

"That's what this is all about — letting the kids shine," Johnston said.

Johnston said in the past, he's taken all his students to the in-person competition, whether they were competing or not. Even those who weren't welding had the opportunity to network with local businesses, pass out their resumes and get advice from college-level and professional-level welders.