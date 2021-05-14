Watch Now: CVCC celebrates 2020, 2021 graduates

“Unfortunately — just as it has in so many other aspects of our lives — COVID-19 intervened and forced us to forego our traditional, in-person commencement exercises,” Capps said. “I regret that — regret that we all can’t be together in the Vines Center. But, graduates, let’s not allow that limitation to tarnish everything you’ve worked so hard for and everything you’ve accomplished during your time at CVCC.”

At Wednesday’s parade event, Capps had tears in his eyes.

“It’s really moving,” Capps said. “Our students during the past year have endured so much, they have persevered through so much and they have overcome so much. We wanted to do something special for them.”

While Gov. Ralph Northam eased restrictions on large gatherings for high school and college graduations, Capps said the college was unable to organize in-person ceremonies for its graduates in time.

Capps said the barriers that have affected these graduating classes — such as remote classes and the COVID-19 pandemic — only make the accomplishments of these graduates that much more impressive. Capps encouraged the graduates to be proud of all they accomplished amid so much adversity.