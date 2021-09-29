Watch Now: Dearington Elementary School students prepare gift bags for hospitalized children

Students at Dearington Elementary School for Innovation spent some time giving back this week — making cards and packing gift bags to be delivered to children at Centra's Lynchburg General Hospital.
Annette Miller, school counselor at Dearington, said the project — dubbed "Helping Hands" — was organized as a service component to the 14-year-old leadership program at the school, Dearington Diplomatic Core.
As part of the program, students serve in leadership roles in the school, working as cafeteria monitors, line-leaders or helping out in the school's office, and learn characteristics of being a good leader, Miller said.
"It's such a valuable program for the children to learn leadership skills," Miller said.
For this project, students collected items, such as coloring books, stuffed animals, crayons, socks, playing cards, fidget toys and more, and packed about 40 gift bags for children in the hospital. Students throughout the school pitched in, writing and coloring homemade cards to send along with the gifts.
Dearington fifth grader Quinae Hubbard, 10, said it feels good to help other children in the area.
"It makes me feel happy because, you know, kids in the hospital might not get as much, so it's nice to help them out and make them feel special," she said.
Dearington's principal, Kelly Bivens, said this project is the school's way to give back to the community.
"This past school year, people were so gracious to us and gave us so many blessings, so we wanted to do that for others," Bivens said.
Miller said the bags will be delivered to children at Lynchburg General Hospital on Thursday.