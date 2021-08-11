Watch Now: 'Determined to have a great year': Lynchburg-area students return to school

Sporting new shoes and full backpacks, students in Lynchburg City Schools and Bedford County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday for the start of the fall semester.
In contrast to the unusual 2020-21 school year where many schools operated on a hybrid schedule and offered limited in-person opportunities to students, all school divisions in the Lynchburg area are beginning the 2021-22 school year offering full-day, in-person instruction to students five days per week.
"We're very excited to come back," Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations for LCS, said Wednesday morning. "We're just ready, we're ready for children. We're excited that they're back and we're determined to have a great year."
The division had some typical first day of school hiccups — trouble with student schedules and some bus transportation issues. Reeves said the first day of school often comes with some transportation issues, such as late buses or miscommunication over bus routes, and that's largely what the division saw Wednesday.
During much of the 2020-21 school year, LCS operated on a hybrid schedule, offering two days per week of in-person learning to students who wanted it. Wednesday, all but about 300 of its students returned to the classroom. More students in the classroom meant more students on buses.
Reeves said administrators were working across the division to ensure students were safe and receiving the transportation they needed.
Most of the division's approximately 8,000 students are starting the school year in person.
While they'll be back to receiving in-person instruction five days per week, some COVID-19 mitigation measures remain in place. LCS started the school year requiring masks be worn by all students, staff and visitors while indoors, and is implementing other mitigation measures, such as physical distancing, when possible. According to the division's opening plan for the 2021-22 school year, the presence of COVID-19 in LCS schools and other facilities will continue to be monitored.
LCS has reported four cases of COVID-19 in its schools since teachers returned earlier this month.
The division is launching its Virtual Academy this year. According to division administrators, the shift to online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic opened the door for LCS to meet the needs of students who thrive in a virtual environment.
LCS Virtual Academy students will learn online, with courses offered by both LCS teachers and Virtual Virginia, a Virginia Department of Education program that offers online classes to students across the Commonwealth. Virtual Academy students will be able to participate in electives and extracurricular activities through their base schools.
In June, LCS said it received more than 330 applications for its virtual academy. Of those, 308 had been accepted.
As of the first day of school, LCS administrators were unable to provide an updated number of students who were starting the school year in its virtual academy.
Earlier this year, many other school divisions in the area thought their remote academies would be around to stay. However, when planning for the 2021-22 school year, many divisions in the area largely abandoned their in-house virtual learning academies as they did not garner enough student interest.
According to Ryan Edwards, Bedford County Public Schools spokesperson, only about 190 of the division's more than 9,000 students were interested in virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year. That number is fluid, Edwards said, as the division still is working to accommodate students who wish move from virtual instruction to in-person instruction, or vice versa, for various reasons.
Last year, the division formed Bedford Connects, its remote-only learning academy staffed by Bedford County teachers and administrators, and enrolled about a quarter of its student population in the academy.
With only a small portion of the division's students opting for a virtual option this year, Bedford Connects will exist this year as a support for students who will be enrolled in Virtual Virginia classes and connect with Bedford County teachers when they need extra help.
Campbell County Public Schools also saw a large decrease in students interested in attending school virtually for the 2021-22 school year. Last year, about 30% of the division's students chose the 100% virtual learning option — roughly 2,500 students. This year, 60 elementary students and 120 secondary students chose virtual learning, according to Clayton Stanley, assistant superintendent for instruction in the division.
With such low interest in the virtual option, Campbell County Public Schools largely changed its Campbell County Online Learning Academy (CCOLA) from what it was during the last school year.
Kindergarten through fifth grade students who chose to continue with virtual learning will receive live instruction from Campbell County teachers and use online learning platforms such as SeeSaw and Canvas to facilitate learning. While secondary school students will be enrolled in asynchronous and independently lead courses through Edgenuity, a program that provides flexible virtual courses to students nationwide.
Stanley said while secondary students won't be learning directly from Campbell County teachers, they'll be supported by facilitators in the division who will check in with them daily to ensure they're completing their work, progressing in their classes and receiving any support they need.
Just 77 of the more than 4,000 students in Amherst County Public Schools opted for a virtual learning option, according to Dana Norman, chief academic officer in the division. Norman said that includes 31 elementary students and 46 secondary students, and the division will be using Virtual Virginia to provide that online learning option to students.
In Lynchburg City Schools and Bedford County Public Schools, students, staff and visitors are required to wear masks indoors as the school year begins. As of Wednesday, Campbell County Public Schools and Amherst County Public Schools are planning to return to schools with a mask-optional policy.
Students in Campbell County Public Schools and Amherst County Public Schools are set to return to school next week on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18, respectively.