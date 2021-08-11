Watch Now: 'Determined to have a great year': Lynchburg-area students return to school

Sporting new shoes and full backpacks, students in Lynchburg City Schools and Bedford County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday for the start of the fall semester.

In contrast to the unusual 2020-21 school year where many schools operated on a hybrid schedule and offered limited in-person opportunities to students, all school divisions in the Lynchburg area are beginning the 2021-22 school year offering full-day, in-person instruction to students five days per week.

"We're very excited to come back," Ethel Reeves, director of equity and community relations for LCS, said Wednesday morning. "We're just ready, we're ready for children. We're excited that they're back and we're determined to have a great year."

The division had some typical first day of school hiccups — trouble with student schedules and some bus transportation issues. Reeves said the first day of school often comes with some transportation issues, such as late buses or miscommunication over bus routes, and that's largely what the division saw Wednesday.

During much of the 2020-21 school year, LCS operated on a hybrid schedule, offering two days per week of in-person learning to students who wanted it. Wednesday, all but about 300 of its students returned to the classroom. More students in the classroom meant more students on buses.