Watch Now: Economic empowerment, life skills focus of Legacy Education Center

When Lynchburg resident Sony Hall walked through the doors of Legacy Education Center, she didn’t know what career she wanted to pursue.
Six years after graduating from high school, Hall’s aunt encouraged her to try the program that opened its Rivermont Avenue facility in summer 2020. Hall came for orientation this past spring and said she was immediately hooked on the educational setting that brought positive results.
“They’re not forcing you to do anything,” said Hall. “Now I’m on a path to being a medical lab technician.”
Interning at Framatome in Lynchburg, she realized she could see herself employed in human resources and she’s been working to track COVID-related data. She encourages anyone, especially a high school student who doesn’t yet have a career choice or is not interested in going to college, to consider joining the Legacy center.
“I wouldn’t have any of it without coming to Legacy first,” Hall said.
Randy Dunton, founder and executive director of Legacy Education Center, said the accredited program was born in recent years out of a desire to improve Lynchburg’s high poverty rate. Dunton, a former men’s basketball coach at Liberty University, said talented young people are caught in traps and barriers and Legacy works to give them the support system they need to be successful in finding their way.
“We’re focused on economic development for individuals,” Dunton said.
The center works to help students primarily from disadvantaged backgrounds access the job market, providing education, life skills and workforce development to allow them to succeed once given an opportunity. Legacy also works with employers to match students with career-worthy jobs and mentor and coach them until they graduate from the program.
“If we’re really going to change poverty, we need change income levels,” Dunton said. “Our goal is economic empowerment.”
The program reaches businesses seeking to hire apprentice-level employees and higher education institutions looking to recruit and support students from diverse populations.
Dunton recently presented the program’s mission to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors as part of campaign to make more in-roads in the Lynchburg area and draw in more students. He soon will speak to other local governing boards in the Lynchburg area and recently had 30 people sign up in Charlotte County, he said.
Along with emphasizing life skills, a major focus is helping students find ways to better their financial situations and “attack their passions” to find what’s right for them, Dunton said.
“We just try to drill down on the person making more money,” Dunton said. “Everybody has their own skill set and their own passion.”
The investment-based model allows students to attend for free while working to get employed, he said.
Dunton said students who have come through the program have been hired at Framatome and Banker Steel, among other local employers.
“Everybody wants to see a stronger workforce,” Dunton said. “From the overall structure of a community… the more you reduce the need for services because you’re out there being self-reliant, you have economic empowerment, it’s going to strengthen the community. It’s going to attract more businesses. It’s going to allow our businesses to be more successful.
The “well-fortified” program recently launched a GED program and is looking to expand in other localities in Virginia and states, Dunton said.
“A million Virginians need a GED. The statistics alone are mind-boggling,” Dunton said. “The lack of a GED is a health crisis too.”
Jasmine Gilbert, another student in the program, said she enjoys the smaller classroom environment at the center and the relationships formed.
“We help each other out,” said Gilbert. “If one person is struggling we all try to pitch in to make sure everyone is successful in passing their classes.”
Gilbert, who loves cooking and is pursuing a career as a chef, works evenings in the kitchen at Oakwood Country Club.
Tyrese Sandidge, an Amherst County resident, spoke of the success he has experienced there during a recent county board of supervisors meeting. He told county officials his involvement reminded him of a story from the Bible of Mephibosheth, a descendant of King Saul who was crippled at a young age and looked at differently because and later was restored by King David to receive his inheritance and live in his palace.
Sandidge said he didn’t know the right pathway and the Legacy center helped him find it.
“Legacy helps mold that and create it in a certain way so you can move forward in life,” Sandidge told Amherst County supervisors. “It gives you confidence. You can have it in yourself but they help bring it out as well. I can really say it helped me a long way.”
Dunton said Sandidge is a shining star who hit a tremendous breakthrough.
“We think we can multiply this many times over inside the county,” Dunton recently told Amherst supervisors of Sandidge’s success.
Sandidge and others needed that support system around them, Dunton said.
Dunton credits a strong team of educators, including eight professionals, who work hard each day to build the educational foundation for students and groom them for long-term success.
The atmosphere clicks for young people, and Dunton wants to widen the net to reach as many as possible.
“When they see a pathway to a gainful career, it’s a game-changer,” he said.