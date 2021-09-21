Watch Now: First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam visits Tye River Elementary School's pre-K programs

ARRINGTON — First Lady of Virginia Pamela Northam stopped in Nelson County on Tuesday to visit preschool classrooms at Tye River Elementary School.
"It's been a difficult last year and a half, but seeing the kids back in school, back in person learning and safe is so exciting," Northam said.
Northam said this stop was one of many she is making to schools across the commonwealth to encourage students, teachers and staff as they start the school year.
Kim Candler Douglas, director of instruction for Nelson County Public Schools, said the division saw low enrollment in its one Virginia Preschool Initiative classroom in 2019, but now has two classrooms — one each at Tye River and Rockfish elementary schools — that are at full capacity and serving 36 students total.
"That early intervention is so important, so we're really glad we have those in place," Douglas said.
The Virginia Preschool Initiative is a program of the Virginia Department of Education that distributes state dollars to schools and community-based organizations to fund preschool programs for at-risk 4-year-olds in hopes of reducing the academic disparities among children as they enter kindergarten.
"Every child deserves a great start in life, and that begins in those first few critical years when we know most brain development occurs, and yet that's where we traditionally put so little money and effort," Northam said.
The 4-year-olds in Caroline Parr's preschool class introduced themselves to Northam through the nursery rhyme "Jack Be Nimble," taking turns jumping over a candlestick as the class recited the rhyme using their classmates' names.
The class gifted Northam with pumpkins, Tye River swag, a candle they made out of old crayons and more goodies. Northam gave Parr a children's book for her classroom and gifted each student a challenge coin with Virginia's seal on one side and a native animal or plant species on the back.
Northam also visited the school's other preschool programs: it's early childhood special education and Head Start classrooms.
She took time to thank the school's nurse and custodial staff for their important work through the pandemic as she met them on her tour, presenting them with challenge coins as well.
Northam said she was excited to see children back in classrooms this year and could tell they were excited to be there.
In order to ensure schools remain open for in-person learning this year, Northam encouraged community members to get vaccinated and wear masks.