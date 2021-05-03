Watch Now: Historical marker unveiled at E.C. Glass High School honoring namesake

E.C. Glass High School was not desegregated until 1962, when Owen Cardwell and Lynda Woodruff became the first Black students to attend the school. Prior to Jan. 29, 1962, black students had attended Dunbar High School.

During his time as superintendent, Jones said, Glass advocated for the education of all students.

Mckayla Warwick, a Class of 2016 graduate of E.C. Glass High School, said the school was never just a school to her. It was a place where she learned, grew and gained a support system that helped launch her into adulthood.

"I am far too young to speak to the character of Superintendent Glass, but I can speak to how this institution in his namesake has been such an incredible foundation for me," Warwick said.

Warwick said she was grateful to be part of the culture and legacy of E.C. Glass High School.

Susan Morrison, a member of the Lynchburg City School Board, taught at E.C. Glass High School for 10 years before serving as an administrator in the division. Morrison returned to the school in 1995 where she served as principal until 2009.

Morrison said she was happy to be back at the school to celebrate its history.