Watch Now: In split vote, Bedford school board rejects state model policies on treatment of transgender students

Leamy's comments earned a standing ovation from the community members in attendance.

"Sexual assault is going to happen. I think that this policy that came down from the VDOE is going to facilitate that," Leamy said.

Bergin reiterated all students have access to other accommodations if they are uncomfortable, but Leamy still had concerns.

"In the instance where biological females are uncomfortable using the female restroom because transgender females are using the restroom and they opt to use the private restroom, why do they have to seek accommodation when the female restrooms were designed for biological females?" Leamy said.

Board vice chair Susan Kirby said she was not in favor of the proposed changes because transgender students would be "offered" a single-use, gender-inclusive bathroom as an alternative accommodation but not required to use a separate bathroom.

"I get it, I understand equality, I understand everyone should be treated fairly, but to some extent we need to make concessions," Kirby said.

Kirby also added her concerns as a parent to a student in the division.