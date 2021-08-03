Watch Now: Lynchburg-area colleges welcome students back to campuses, plan for more normal operations

New Hornets began moving into the hive at the University of Lynchburg this week, buzzing with excitement for the new school year in the Hill City.

First-year student Meghan Mayo said move-in day Tuesday proved emotional.

“I’m nervous but also really excited to be in this new environment and start meeting new people and making friends,” Mayo said.

The Pasadena, Maryland, native said she’ll be studying criminology at the university as well as playing on the field hockey team.

In the coming weeks, other colleges and universities in the Lynchburg area are set to open their doors to welcome students back to campus for what officials hope will be a more normal school year.

The University of Lynchburg plans to “return to the residential experience that is at the core of the Lynchburg experience,” according to its fall opening plan. Students, faculty and staff are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption. Those who are exempt from receiving the vaccine will be subject to prevalence testing through the semester, the opening plan says.