Watch Now: Lynchburg-area educators reflect on year of teaching during pandemic

Nelson County kindergarten teacher Rebecca Allen is looking forward to spring break.
For educators across the Lynchburg area, as well as the state and nation, this school year has been full of challenges and constant change, and they're feeling the effects.
"We feel like we're working 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Allen said. "Personally, I think we feel bad when we take time for ourselves, but we need that just to rejuvenate and get ourselves ready for whatever comes at us the next time."
Just over a year ago, in March 2020, Governor Ralph Northam ordered Virginia schools to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year amid mounting concern over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers and administrators were forced to adapt. They continued teaching students using online platforms and sent home flash drives pre-loaded with materials for students without internet access and paper packets for those without access to devices.
Last summer, school divisions began planning for how they might open in the fall. While some school divisions in the area opened in September with in-person learning options, many teachers had to learn how to teach remotely as well as how to balance in-person instruction of some students while offering remote instruction to students still at home.
Deanna Mitchelson-Shaver, special education teacher at Tye River Elementary School, said the constant adjustments have been difficult, especially for teachers like her who like to maintain a sense of control and routine.
"The only constant is change," she said. "We don't really get a chance to plan three or four weeks ahead anymore. It's all about what's going to work today, tomorrow."
Nelson County Public Schools began its transition to hybrid learning earlier this month and began offering in-person instruction for the first time this school year.
Carey Banton, fourth grade teacher at Tye River Elementary School, said "flexible" has been the word at the forefront of teachers' minds this year. Teachers in the school and division had to work together and learn new skills from one another because they all had to become virtual teachers overnight, she said.
"We really couldn't come in at the beginning of the year thinking that plan A was going to work, because nine times out of 10, plan A did not work and we had to go to plan B, then plan B didn't work and we had to keep adjusting," Banton said. "It just taught us how flexible and resilient we are."
Allen echoed that word: resilient.
"We've all been asked to do things we didn't sign up to do," Allen said. "Parents, students, teachers and staff alike."
Allen, Banton and Mitchelson-Shaver said as seasoned teachers who have been in the classroom for a combined 56 years, adapting to virtual learning was difficult.
"We had to get our feet wet, jump in and swim, while trying to figure out what works best," Allen said. "That's been hard. When you become a teacher, you get trained how to do things, and you go do your student teaching and learn how to teach, and then all of that goes out the window during a pandemic.
Vivian Kidd, high school English teacher at Lynchburg City Schools' Empowerment Academy, said she's tired and feeling the effects of this unusual school year as well. Lynchburg City Schools began the school year in a remote-only learning model as well, but transitioned to a hybrid model in October. Kidd said she's been proud of the teachers and the school division for the work they've done this year.
"Teachers have given their very best in the worst of time," Kidd said. "We have stepped up and examined accessibility and flexibility at levels that teachers may have not been doing in the past."
This year has been full of grace, Kidd said. She's had to give grace to students who need more time on assignments, and she's asked for their grace and patience as she learned how to conduct class online and balance her in-person students with her remote-only students.
GiGi Sweeney, science and math teacher at Linkhorne Middle School, said the division had teachers across schools work with their colleagues in the grade level and subject area "pods" to collaborate on lesson plans and help each other navigate virtual instruction.
"We've been able hear each other's ideas and see the ways our colleagues do things," Sweeney said. "And I feel like it's brought the instruction to a higher standard because we're all pushing each other. That's exciting."
Sweeney said teachers across the division have had to examine their curriculums in order to determine what core concepts students need to grasp this year in order to be successful in future classes.
Josh Cornett, principal at Staunton River High School, said the most challenging part of this year was not having the same interactions with staff, students and parents within the school community.
"We thrive here at Staunton River because our staff and our community, we're like a family," Cornett said. "We're all about relationships."
In Bedford County Public Schools, students in kindergarten through sixth grades have been receiving mostly in-person instruction since the beginning of the school year, while seventh through 12th graders have been mostly learning virtually and meeting with teachers in person individually or in small groups for extra help.
Cornett said it's been harder to get to know students because they're not in the school building five days a week. He said it's also been hard not seeing parents and grandparents at sporting events, band concerts and other extracurricular activities this year.
Jalenda Settles, middle school science teacher in Bedford County Public Schools, said developing relationships with students who are only in the classroom a few days a week, if any, has been one of the biggest challenges of the school year for teachers.
Settles said because teachers don't see their students face to face every day, they have had to become even more intentional about connecting with them individually to build those relationships.
Michelle Kist, Spanish teacher at Staunton River High School, said this year forced teachers to reexamine their practices and come up with solutions for how to best reach and teach students.
"It did force us to really figure out how to reach the students," Kist said. "In a classroom, we can look at their faces and see what's clicking and what is not connecting. Now, it was making sure we had videos and notes and practice and feedback and contacts — we really had to go above and beyond to ensure we were getting them all the information."
While this year has brought its challenges, area teachers have learned a lot along the way that will impact the future of education. Teachers across the area said cross-school collaboration, technology in the classroom, and virtual meetings with coworkers, students or parents are all tools that teachers saw benefits from this year that will likely continue even when schools return to "normal."
As vaccines continue to be distributed and new case numbers continue to drop, area schools are planning for a fall semester that will look much more like normal and many teachers are looking forward to having their students back in the classroom full time.
Cornett said he can't wait to have more students back on campus. Staunton River High School hosted its first football game earlier this month and he said it was exciting to see so many families out.
"It felt like there was life back on campus," he said.