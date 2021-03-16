Watch Now: Lynchburg-area educators reflect on year of teaching during pandemic

Allen, Banton and Mitchelson-Shaver said as seasoned teachers who have been in the classroom for a combined 56 years, adapting to virtual learning was difficult.

"We had to get our feet wet, jump in and swim, while trying to figure out what works best," Allen said. "That's been hard. When you become a teacher, you get trained how to do things, and you go do your student teaching and learn how to teach, and then all of that goes out the window during a pandemic.

Vivian Kidd, high school English teacher at Lynchburg City Schools' Empowerment Academy, said she's tired and feeling the effects of this unusual school year as well. Lynchburg City Schools began the school year in a remote-only learning model as well, but transitioned to a hybrid model in October. Kidd said she's been proud of the teachers and the school division for the work they've done this year.

"Teachers have given their very best in the worst of time," Kidd said. "We have stepped up and examined accessibility and flexibility at levels that teachers may have not been doing in the past."

This year has been full of grace, Kidd said. She's had to give grace to students who need more time on assignments, and she's asked for their grace and patience as she learned how to conduct class online and balance her in-person students with her remote-only students.