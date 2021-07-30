Watch Now: Masks optional in Amherst County schools, board decides

The student vaccination rate in ACPS is 23%, or roughly 470 students ages 12 to 18, while about 1,600 are not vaccinated, Arnold said. In the upcoming school year that kicks off Aug. 18, 98% of students are coming back to learn in person five days per week while 72 students are staying remote through the state’s Virtual Virginia program, according to Arnold.

The board agreed to give Arnold discretion to put the mask mandate in place if the numbers rise to levels reached during the height of the pandemic, which he described as a period from mid-November to early February.

“If we get to numbers like that and we don’t have the mitigation factor of a mask in place, it’s going to explode in our buildings,” Arnold said of ensuring the emergency trigger is in place.

Board members John Grieser and Chris Terry both said the vast majority of people they have heard from voiced support for having masks optional.

“Personally, I would like to see it be up to the parents, up to the students, make it a family issue and let them determine,” Terry said. “I don’t think anyone should have to wear it if they don’t feel it’s best for them.”