Watch Now: Masks optional in Amherst County schools, board decides

AMHERST — Mask-wearing will be optional in Amherst County Public Schools during the 2021-22 school year, but if COVID-19 case levels rise to a “trigger” point, the measure could again be mandated, according to a decision the Amherst County School Board reached Thursday.
The board was presented with three options during a work session:
- require face coverings for all people indoors in the schools regardless of vaccination status,
- have all those who are unvaccinated wear masks and leave it optional for the vaccinated, or
- make it optional for families to decide.
Superintendent Rob Arnold and administrative staff recommended the first option in keeping the mask requirement in place indoors for all during a time coronavirus cases are increasing in the county.
“This is the most restrictive option but also gives staff and students the most protection,” Superintendent William Wells said.
Arnold said all students would be required to wear masks in all ACPS transportation vehicles through a federal order.
Amherst County for a while has been in a moderate rating for COVID-19 cases, but numbers have spiked in recent days, Arnold said. The delta variant has ability to spread even to vaccinated residents and the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Amherst, has had just more than 40 such “breakthrough” cases, he told the board.
The student vaccination rate in ACPS is 23%, or roughly 470 students ages 12 to 18, while about 1,600 are not vaccinated, Arnold said. In the upcoming school year that kicks off Aug. 18, 98% of students are coming back to learn in person five days per week while 72 students are staying remote through the state’s Virtual Virginia program, according to Arnold.
The board agreed to give Arnold discretion to put the mask mandate in place if the numbers rise to levels reached during the height of the pandemic, which he described as a period from mid-November to early February.
“If we get to numbers like that and we don’t have the mitigation factor of a mask in place, it’s going to explode in our buildings,” Arnold said of ensuring the emergency trigger is in place.
Board members John Grieser and Chris Terry both said the vast majority of people they have heard from voiced support for having masks optional.
“Personally, I would like to see it be up to the parents, up to the students, make it a family issue and let them determine,” Terry said. “I don’t think anyone should have to wear it if they don’t feel it’s best for them.”
Terry added he encourages residents to get the vaccine but it’s their choice. Grieser said he has close friends who have not gotten the vaccine, adding: “Just like choices, there’s consequences...”
Priscilla Liggon, the board’s chair, said she knows people are excited to be back in schools five days per week, a departure from a hybrid system on in-person and remote learning for four days per week last school year, but she pointed to a recent rise in Amherst cases.
“Not mandating or not requiring a mask is just leaving us wide open for an unfortunate resurgence of this terrible virus," Liggon said.
She said she wants it known if the numbers rise steadily and are out of control, the division can go back to requiring masks, if necessary. School officials need to proceed carefully, Liggon said, and she urged the community to do its part in helping bring the COVID case numbers down.
“We cannot risk a catastrophe, for better word, because of this policy,” Liggon said of making masks optional.