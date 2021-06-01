Watch Now: Members of the Class of 2020 return to Lynchburg colleges and universities for commencement

"You have rarity and value even in moments when you do not feel it," Saunders-McNear said.

He urged the Class of 2020 to advocate for themselves and for others as they continue on their future endeavors.

Saunders-McNear is currently pursuing a master's degree in sociology at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Primm said she was excited to be back on campus to properly close this chapter of her life.

Nicole Taulton, a sport and exercise studies major, was recognized as the Class of 2020's recipient of the Maude Huff Fife Award. The award, which is named after a 1918 graduate of the college, is given to the member of the graduating class with the highest grade point average.

On Saturday, May 22, the University of Lynchburg's Class of 2020 returned to the Hill City for an in-person, on-campus commencement ceremony.

Kenneth Garren, former president of the university, returned to campus to deliver the commencement address and reconfirm the degrees earned.

Garren was president of the university for 19 years and retired after the 2020 spring semester. Garren congratulated the Class of 2020 on their success amid such turmoil.