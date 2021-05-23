Watch Now: Randolph College celebrates 2021 commencement

Members of the Class of 2021 and their invited guests gathered Sunday on the field at Randolph College's WildCat Stadium to celebrate all this graduating class has overcome.
Nearly 130 students graduated from the college Sunday, and more than 100 of them celebrated with their faculty, families and classmates during the in-person commencement. The ceremony was streamed on YouTube for graduates and families to participate remotely.
Ranita Opoku-Sarfo, student government president and Class of 2021 biology and global studies double-major, urged her fellow graduates to celebrate themselves and all they have accomplished — especially amid a global pandemic.
"Despite the obstacles this pandemic has thrown our way, I'm thankful that we get to close this chapter together and in person," Opoku-Sarfo said.
Opoku-Sarfo described her classmates as "go-getters and multi-taskers," commenting on their abilities to balance classes with extracurricular activities such as sports, clubs and jobs.
"We live to take up space and fill roles that need to be filled," she said. "We like to speak up, we like to be heard, and we like to speak and support those who long to be heard."
Eugenia Livings Welburn, a Class of 1995 graduate of the college and current board of trustees member, delivered the commencement address.
Just as the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been "far from ordinary," Welburn urged the graduates to appreciate their uniqueness.
"In your time behind the red brick wall, you have become an original and a leader — whether you realize it or not," Welburn told the graduates. "...This year has tested every fiber of your being, and just being here today is a declaration of success."
Welburn encouraged the graduating class not to let the chaos of the last year overshadow this accomplishment. As graduates go forth into the next chapter of their lives, Welburn told them to block out the noise, focus on what is important and know that avoiding failure is impossible.
Welburn said she was honored to return "home" 26 years after her commencement to join the Class of 2021 in celebrating their accomplishment.
Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said it felt like "a small miracle" to see the Class of 2021 on the field Sunday.
"The last 15 months have tested us in ways that we did not know we could be tested," Bateman said. "The isolation and loss of social life have been difficult. The uncertainty has been destabilizing. You have endured things that no class in the history of our college has had to endure."
Bateman encouraged graduates to take one lesson from the pandemic with them as they enter the next stage in their lives: "May you never forget how essential others are to your own welfare."
Over the last year, he said, the pandemic has shown how deeply connected each person is to another. He urged the graduating class to go into the world with kindness and compassion for those around them.
Taylor Murphy, a Class of 2021 graduate who majored in elementary education, was recognized as the recipient of the Maude Huff Fife Award. The award, which is named after a 1918 graduate of the college, is given to the member of the senior class with the highest grade point average.
Murphy is set to begin pursuing her master's in teaching degree at the college in the fall.
Because its 2020 commencement ceremony was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Randolph College is set to hold commencement exercises for its Class of 2020 next weekend.