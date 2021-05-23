Watch Now: Randolph College celebrates 2021 commencement

Just as the past year amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been "far from ordinary," Welburn urged the graduates to appreciate their uniqueness.

"In your time behind the red brick wall, you have become an original and a leader — whether you realize it or not," Welburn told the graduates. "...This year has tested every fiber of your being, and just being here today is a declaration of success."

Welburn encouraged the graduating class not to let the chaos of the last year overshadow this accomplishment. As graduates go forth into the next chapter of their lives, Welburn told them to block out the noise, focus on what is important and know that avoiding failure is impossible.

Welburn said she was honored to return "home" 26 years after her commencement to join the Class of 2021 in celebrating their accomplishment.

Randolph College President Bradley Bateman said it felt like "a small miracle" to see the Class of 2021 on the field Sunday.

"The last 15 months have tested us in ways that we did not know we could be tested," Bateman said. "The isolation and loss of social life have been difficult. The uncertainty has been destabilizing. You have endured things that no class in the history of our college has had to endure."