Watch Now: Sweet Briar celebrates area's first in-person college graduation since pandemic

“She led with her positive influence, which is why the outcome for her people was so positive,” she said. “The story of Esther illustrates how anyone, especially a woman, has been created for greatness - no matter your background or where you come from, who raised you, or your life experiences or tragedies. It also illustrates how we as women can fight our fears and bring glory to an entire generation of people.”

She looked around at the graduates and said she saw many "Esthers."

“The story of Esther is about strength, leadership, bravery and greatness,” she said. “I see an area full of Esther’s today who are about to change the world.”

Life is full of challenges as the world saw in 2020, Bronaugh said.

“But none of these challenges are impossible. Many times, it’s how you look at those challenges that determine the outcome. Many see a challenge as an opportunity. Remember, you have the power to turn things around,” she said.

Many colleges and universities have closed their doors because of “insurmountable financial challenges,” she said.

But for Sweet Briar the outcome was different, Bronaugh said.