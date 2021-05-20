Watch Now: University of Lynchburg celebrates graduation, overcoming hardships during pandemic

Presiding over her first commencement as the University of Lynchburg's president, Alison Morrison-Shetlar said Thursday she had mixed emotions addressing the Class of 2021, including some sadness for all that was missed during the pandemic coupled with hope and optimism for the future.
She also described the occasion — to cheers from the audience gathered at Shellenberger Field — as "a great day to be a Hornet."
"These are extraordinary times," Morrison-Shetlar said. "A pandemic that turned our lives upside down, political and racial turmoil that rocked the very foundation of our republic and an uncertain economy that makes the thought of entering the world of work daunting, to say the least."
She recalled the difficult decision UL officials made in March 2020, as the coronavirus gripped daily life, to send students home and move learning to online. Students later returned to a much-changed way of life on campus with safety protocols in place.
"We have all been impacted in some way: moving courses to online delivery in a matter of days; the isolation and challenges of working and studying remotely; the uncertainty of health and our well-being and that of our family; for too many of us, the loss of a loved one," she said.
Morrison-Shetlar said 156 members of the class had been quarantined as a result of COVID-19. She praised graduates for their adaptability and uncompromising determination during difficult times.
"You've definitely shown you can roll with whatever comes your way, and that's a great life skill," she said. "You told us loud and clear that you wanted to be here in person with your friends, classmates and teammates. You would not settle for less and you worked to keep one another safe and ensure we stayed together the entire academic year."
Morrison-Shetlar started her tenure as the college's 11th president in August 2020, succeeding Ken Garren, who served since 2001. Morrison-Shetlar said the students kept the health and well-being of the Lynchburg community as a top priority.
"I'm proud to say [the university] is perhaps the safest campus in Virginia and the lessons learned have made our prospects very bright," she said.
She credited graduates with doing their part to reduce risks of transmitting the virus: wearing face masks and asking others to do the same, giving up their spring break, staying on campus as much as possible and delivering meals and well-wishes to those in quarantine.
"You persevered, you thrived. And today, you graduate," she told the students. "This is the first day of the rest of your life. Live it well and continue to make a difference in the lives of others."
Davion Washington, Jr., a graduate who served the past two years as student government association's president, said he will remember the college's housekeeping staff greeting him early mornings after long hours of study.
"Those all-nighters we pulled seem like distant memories," Washington said. "But I vividly remember how drained I felt at times and also how accomplished I felt afterwards."
Washington also addressed the pandemic's effects on his university experience.
"Time became very real to us when we realized that last spring would be the last time we saw some of our favorite people for a while," Washington said. "No Snapchat memory will equate to all of the feelings of the storms we have braved together... And although the past year looked and felt a bit different, not a single mask could mask one's heart, one's character, and more than anything, one's love for Lynchburg."
Nat Marshall, of UL's board of trustees, congratulated graduates and said he knows the obstacles they have overcome this past year will add to their toolboxes of learning experiences.
"The strength and perseverance you have shown, I know, will serve you well as you leave this place and go on to great things," Marshall said. "...The University of Lynchburg is a better place because of you and I know that soon the world will be a better place as well."
Morrison-Shetlar spoke of her own learning experiences during the pandemic.
"I learned we must value every human interaction, even when it comes from the computer screen or cellphone... I learned social distancing may have kept us apart physically, but it actually brought us together in many ways," she said.
Describing the UL community as a family that looks out for each other, she urged graduates to hold to values "in the DNA of this institution": leadership, diversity and innovation. Complimenting the class for its grit and resiliency, as well as a host of athletic accomplishments in a challenging year, she said the graduates will make a difference in their communities and families.
"You will change lives," she said, adding: "What will your story be? I can't wait to find out."