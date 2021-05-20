Watch Now: University of Lynchburg celebrates graduation, overcoming hardships during pandemic

"Those all-nighters we pulled seem like distant memories," Washington said. "But I vividly remember how drained I felt at times and also how accomplished I felt afterwards."

Washington also addressed the pandemic's effects on his university experience.

"Time became very real to us when we realized that last spring would be the last time we saw some of our favorite people for a while," Washington said. "No Snapchat memory will equate to all of the feelings of the storms we have braved together... And although the past year looked and felt a bit different, not a single mask could mask one's heart, one's character, and more than anything, one's love for Lynchburg."

Nat Marshall, of UL's board of trustees, congratulated graduates and said he knows the obstacles they have overcome this past year will add to their toolboxes of learning experiences.

"The strength and perseverance you have shown, I know, will serve you well as you leave this place and go on to great things," Marshall said. "...The University of Lynchburg is a better place because of you and I know that soon the world will be a better place as well."

Morrison-Shetlar spoke of her own learning experiences during the pandemic.