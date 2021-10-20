'We are failing these young people': Data shows thousands of Lynchburg City Schools students performing below grade level

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the past two school years and continues to affect student learning — board member Robert Brennan described the pandemic as a "nuclear bomb for education in this country." Administrators said much of the regression can be attributed to the pandemic.

Jordan said the division is implementing interventions, such as tutoring and remediation, immediately for students who are struggling.

"We are doing everything within our power — and probably beyond our power — to make a difference," she said.

Board member Randy Trost said he was "horrified" by the data.

"Whatever we're doing is obviously not working, so we need to change what we're doing," he said. "... It's not working and we are failing these young people, and that breaks my heart."

LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said this data is a "reality check" for administrators, teachers and staff.

"I knew this was going to be a rough presentation, but I said, 'We're going to do it anyhow,' because our community needs to see where are our children in the middle of this pandemic," Edwards said.