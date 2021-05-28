'We rise': Rain doesn't stop Amherst County High School from celebrating Class of 2021

Under gray skies and a steady sprinkle of rain drops, the Amherst County High School Class of 2021 became the school’s newest alumni Friday evening.
The school held its 65th commencement exercises at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium with the nearly 300-member graduating class and their families and friends in attendance.
Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown told the Class of 2021 that he had prepared a speech — complete with opportunities for laughs and a few tear-jerkers — but, in the interest of getting the graduates their diplomas and out of the rain quickly, he skipped ahead to the end.
"Class of 2021, when the walls come crashing down — just like this year — and it seems like all hope is lost, look for the good. Pick up the pieces. Rebuild from the rubble," Brown said.
Brown urged the graduating class to follow their passions and find ways to use their passions to help others.
“You will persevere, you will excel, you will fight, you will sacrifice and you will continue to rise, because you are Lancers and that's what Lancers do. We rise, we rise, we rise.”
Colson Davis, president of the senior class, self-identified as the “hype-man of A-town,” and had to take one last chance to recognize the accomplishments of his fellow graduates.
“This class has been blessed to understand the importance of education like no other class before,” Davis said. “We have learned the value of our relationships and the importance of maintaining them.”
Not only did the Class of 2021 end its high school career in the middle of a pandemic, he said, graduates will go on to attend more than 50 colleges and universities and have earned more than $2 million in scholarships.
“We adapt, we persevere, and we rise,” Davis said. “That’s who we are. That is the Class of 2021.”
Brown recognized 46 honor graduates who finished their high school careers with a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.
Turner Neblett was recognized as the salutatorian for the Class of 2021. Neblett thanked the school’s faculty and staff for navigating this difficult school year that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and thinking of the students first.
“You had a personal hand in shaping all that we are and all that we will become,” Neblett told them. “We cannot thank you enough. Don’t ever change. Don’t ever forget that you’re making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students every day.”
Neblett encouraged his fellow graduates to stay hopeful as they pursue their dreams and to remember that plans sometimes change.
“Your hope to achieve your dream will be the single most important thing that you possess for the rest of your life,” Neblett said.
He plans to attend Virginia Tech.
Gabrielle Nixon was named the valedictorian for the Class of 2021.
Nixon said she refused to let the past four years be defined by the past year and a half.
“You will never forget the past year and how it has affected your life,” Nixon said. “But like high school, it is only a season.”
Nixon said she spent too much of 2020 wishing for it to be over, and too much of her high school years wishing for the next season: college. She urged her fellow graduates to work hard and sacrifice for their goals, but also to live in the present and be intentional.
Nixon plans to attend Barnard College of Columbia University.
The school presented an honorary diploma to the family of Dennis Austin Price, an Amherst County student who would have been part of the Class of 2021. Price died at age 8.