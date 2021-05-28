'We rise': Rain doesn't stop Amherst County High School from celebrating Class of 2021

Under gray skies and a steady sprinkle of rain drops, the Amherst County High School Class of 2021 became the school’s newest alumni Friday evening.

The school held its 65th commencement exercises at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium with the nearly 300-member graduating class and their families and friends in attendance.

Amherst County High School Principal Derrick Brown told the Class of 2021 that he had prepared a speech — complete with opportunities for laughs and a few tear-jerkers — but, in the interest of getting the graduates their diplomas and out of the rain quickly, he skipped ahead to the end.

"Class of 2021, when the walls come crashing down — just like this year — and it seems like all hope is lost, look for the good. Pick up the pieces. Rebuild from the rubble," Brown said.

Brown urged the graduating class to follow their passions and find ways to use their passions to help others.

“You will persevere, you will excel, you will fight, you will sacrifice and you will continue to rise, because you are Lancers and that's what Lancers do. We rise, we rise, we rise.”