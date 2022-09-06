'We're a lot more similar than we are different': Sweet Briar professor travels to Korea, studies music

After a recent trip to South Korea, Joshua Harris said he came away with an important lesson: “We’re a lot more similar than we are different.”

“We tend to look at other cultures and focus on the differences," said Harris, assistant professor of music performing arts at Sweet Briar College. "And there are differences. But there are so many more similarities. So that's something that's really made an impact on me this time."

In July, Harris traveled to South Korea to visit Dankook University and meet with Professor Yoon Myungwon.

He visited Korea for two weeks and during his time there they had two concerts — one at the university and one at the Korea Culture House in the Gangnam district of Seoul. Harris also studied instruments and took lessons, which the professor said were “eye-opening” for him.

“It was hard, as someone who only understands these instruments theoretically, to compose for them,” Harris said. “But to have that opportunity to actually learn to play them, that was a big eye-opening moment for me.”

Last summer, Harris emailed Yoon about a collaboration opportunity. Harris said Sweet Briar and Dankook University previously signed a memorandum of understanding; Harris joked he didn’t know what that meant. He asked Yoon, “Do you want to do something?”

They commissioned composers in South Korea and in the United States to write pieces for traditional Korean instruments. A few instruments used for the concert were the haegeum, a two-stringed vertical fiddle instrument; the gayageum, a traditional Korean plucked zither with 12 strings; and the geomungo, a six-string zither with three open strings and three strings over frets similar to a guitar.

The Society for New Korean Music was a co-collaborator on this project.

Yoon, the president of the society, said it was established in 1963. The professor said he’s very thankful to be invited to Sweet Briar College as music is very important.

“I’m very happy to complete our music and collaborate,” Yoon said.

They were able to get eight Korean composers and eight American composers, two of whom were Korean-American.

Harris began reaching out to composers, including professors, last fall.

“Getting to hear all the other pieces that were written has inspired me. Now I think I might do it [compose music for those instruments] differently the next time … I think that's the way it's supposed to work,” Harris said.

Harris has begun implementing what he learned this summer and this style of music in class with students. Yoon gave a special lecture in a class called Music and Global Context during the first week of classes at the college.

Harris said it was “really well received.”

There were about 40 students in attendance, and Yoon had students and performers do demonstrations with some of the traditional Korean instruments used in the concert. The demonstrators were a mix of students and faculty from different universities around Seoul.

Harris said the purpose is to open students’ minds to different things.

“That's kind of the goal around here is to give students transformative experiences,” Harris said.

Harris and Yoon scheduled three different concerts at Sweet Briar — on Aug. 22, Aug. 23rd and Aug. 28. All three concerts took place at the Mills Chapel on Sweet Briar's campus.

The first two concerts were new works, created from the group of 16 composers and the last one was from the Dankook University Traditional Music Department.

Looking forward, Harris hopes to take students to Korea in the next couple of years.

Harris emphasized music is a way of communicating general feelings. However, people can communicate those feelings with each other, and it helps us to understand that we can see the humanity in cultures that are very different from us.

“Well, this project is a good way to think about it,” Harris said. “We speak broken English and broken Korean to each other, but with music, we understand it.”