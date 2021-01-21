'We're not alone': Central Virginia community works to support high school seniors

Amy Laughlin said the community rallied around the Class of 2020 because the pandemic had just begun and they were missing out on so much. Now that many people are more used to the pandemic and its effects, she didn’t want the Class of 2021 and all they’re missing out on to be forgotten about.

“We just want them to know that we’re thinking about them, that’s the big goal,” Amy Laughlin said.

Amy Laughlin said community members don’t have to be a parent to a senior or even personally know a senior in order to get involved.

Valerie Johnson, parent to an Appomattox senior, said community members can read posts on the page where high school seniors will share a bit about themselves, the sports they play or their plans for after graduation, and find a senior they really connect with.

Johnson, an Amherst County High School graduate, said she was scrolling through the page and found an Amherst senior she used to coach in little league cheerleading in Amherst County.

“It’s also just a cool way to get connected with students and families all across the area,” Johnson said.