With local cases on the rise, Lynchburg-area school divisions report only 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

School divisions in the Lynchburg area reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, though cases in their localities are on the rise.
Lynchburg City Schools along with Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Nelson county schools have reported 146 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Bedford County Public Schools reported three new cases of the virus this week in its schools and facilities, bringing its total to 69 since the school year began in early September. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Bedford County saw 115 new cases of the virus this week, and has reported 1,500 total cases since March.
According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, two positive cases were announced Monday — one each at Stewartsville and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools. One case was reported on Tuesday involving an individual at Huddleston Elementary School. The dashboard, on the division’s website, does not indicate whether cases are among students or staff members.
Earlier this month, while experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and related quarantines, the division announced it would suspend in-person instruction for fourth and fifth grade students and staff from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6. Those students and staff members returned to the school’s campus for in-person instruction this week, and no new cases have been reported at the school as of Friday.
Lynchburg City Schools reported three new cases of COVID-19 this week. Two cases were reported on the division’s COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday and one on Friday. Since September, the division has reported 21 total cases at its schools and facilities.
Lynchburg saw 124 new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The city has seen 2,277 total cases since March.
Campbell County Public Schools announced one new positive case of the virus this week, bringing its total to 36 cases since students began returning to school buildings for hybrid instruction in September.
On Tuesday, the division announced that it was made aware of a COVID-19-positive individual at Concord Elementary School. According to a news press release, the individual has been informed to isolate and those who had been identified as close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
Campbell County saw 73 new cases reported this week, and 909 total cases since March.
Amherst County Public Schools announced one new positive case of COVID-19 on Friday. The division has announced 17 cases total since the beginning of the school year.
Amherst County saw 23 new cases this week, and has reported 665 total cases of COVID-19 since March.
Nelson County Public Schools announced no new cases of COVID-19 this week, and a total of three positive cases since the school year began completely remotely in August. Students are set to continue learning remotely through the fall semester.
Nelson County, which is in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, saw six new cases this week and 148 total cases since March.
