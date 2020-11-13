With local cases on the rise, Lynchburg-area school divisions report only 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week

School divisions in the Lynchburg area reported eight new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, though cases in their localities are on the rise.

Lynchburg City Schools along with Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Nelson county schools have reported 146 positive cases of the virus since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Bedford County Public Schools reported three new cases of the virus this week in its schools and facilities, bringing its total to 69 since the school year began in early September. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Bedford County saw 115 new cases of the virus this week, and has reported 1,500 total cases since March.

According to the school division’s COVID-19 dashboard, two positive cases were announced Monday — one each at Stewartsville and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools. One case was reported on Tuesday involving an individual at Huddleston Elementary School. The dashboard, on the division’s website, does not indicate whether cases are among students or staff members.