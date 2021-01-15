With school board deadlocked, Bedford student athletes rally in support of winter sports

Although the Bedford County School Board took no action Thursday regarding winter sports, around 200 middle and high school athletes in the division gathered outside the board meeting demanding to be heard.
The school board unanimously voted last month to fully fund winter sports, but added a caveat that decisions about contests would be made on a game-by-game basis. If the core indicators from the Virginia Department of Health show the county in the highest risk category, games will not be played, the school board decided.
Bedford County remains in the highest risk category as of Friday, along with every other locality in the state.
As of Friday, Bedford County had 1,264 positive COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days. To move out of the highest-risk zone for that indicator, localities must have fewer than 200 cases over a 14-day period. Bedford County Public Schools has reported more than 300 positive cases since the beginning of the school year.
At a special-called meeting in December following its original decision regarding sports, the board ultimately voted 4-3 against a motion to lift those restrictions.
Board members Martin Leamy, Susan Kirby and Marcus Hill voted in favor of lifting the restrictions and allowing winter sports to proceed with mitigation strategies in place regardless of the risk category.
Board members Susan Mele, Jason Johnson, Georgia Hairston and John Hicks voted to keep the restrictions in place — citing concerns over the community spread of COVID-19 and the close contact many sports would require.
Despite all other schools in the Seminole and Blue Ridge districts engaging in competition as of Friday, teams at Bedford's three high schools — Liberty, Jefferson Forest and Staunton River — are only permitted to hold practices with mitigation strategies in place.
"If you don't compete, you don't have a measure of what you're practicing for," Kirby said. "Practice is back-breaking. The games are your 15 minutes of glory."
Thursday, more than 200 athletes gathered for more than five hours outside the board meeting, leading chants of "Let us play" and "I believe that we will play" while the board met.
Amy Laughlin is a parent of a Liberty High School athlete and organizer of Thursday's rally. Ready with posters and bullhorns, Laughlin said she wanted the group to be heard.
Laughlin's daughter, Brooke Laughlin, has been on the varsity cheerleading team at Liberty High School since her freshman year, Amy Laughlin said. It's Brooke's senior year, and all she wants to do is compete.
"How do you tell these kids that all your other rivals can play, but you can't?" Laughlin said.
Liberty High School senior volleyball player Chassity Alphin said she's happy for the teams at other schools who get to compete but desperately wants to have a senior season herself.
"I've been super excited for them, but at the same time, if they're doing it, why can't we?" Alphin said. "What steps are we taking in order to allow us to play?"
Katherine Thompson, a Liberty High School volleyball and soccer player, said she and her teammates have looked forward to their senior season since middle school.
"Sports are so good for our mental health," Thompson said. "And it would be detrimental if we don't have them."
Several parents and student-athletes also addressed the board during the public comments section of the meeting, asking that it reconsider allowing competition.
Senior Jefferson Forest High School basketball player Tyson Gage told the board that college coaches are contacting some Bedford County athletes daily asking when they'll get to play.
"If we don't play, those schools will pass up on us. And for some athletes in this county, athletics is their path to college," Gage said.
Despite efforts by Kirby and Hill to find a compromise with the four opposing board members, no vote regarding sports was taken and teams still are only allowed to practice.
Kirby suggested allowing the division's three schools to play against each other, if not teams outside Bedford County. Hill suggested requiring students to not play for any travel organizations during the season to help reduce spread of the virus.
According to Leamy, one of the four board members who voted "no" in the last vote regarding sports would have to request that the topic be added to the meeting agenda for action. At the meeting, none of the four members who voted "no" last month said their position had changed, so there was no need for a new vote.
Johnson, who was elected as chairman of the board Thursday, said he felt allowing competition and requiring coaches, teachers and staff to be present at games to implement mitigation strategies could increase cases and impact the division's ability to continue offering in-person instruction to students.
Mele said the division has a mission to serve students and her concern lies with them and the teachers, custodians, nutrition workers and other staff who make it possible for students to learn in-person in Bedford County.
"If we don't have staff because they're quarantined or they die because they contract COVID, then we can't [educate students]," Mele said.
Leamy, Hill and Kirby thanked the athletes who came out Thursday.
"What better vision or picture of unity than these three high schools together? Every high school is represented," Hill said. "And that speaks volumes."