With school board deadlocked, Bedford student athletes rally in support of winter sports

Kirby suggested allowing the division's three schools to play against each other, if not teams outside Bedford County. Hill suggested requiring students to not play for any travel organizations during the season to help reduce spread of the virus.

According to Leamy, one of the four board members who voted "no" in the last vote regarding sports would have to request that the topic be added to the meeting agenda for action. At the meeting, none of the four members who voted "no" last month said their position had changed, so there was no need for a new vote.

Johnson, who was elected as chairman of the board Thursday, said he felt allowing competition and requiring coaches, teachers and staff to be present at games to implement mitigation strategies could increase cases and impact the division's ability to continue offering in-person instruction to students.

Mele said the division has a mission to serve students and her concern lies with them and the teachers, custodians, nutrition workers and other staff who make it possible for students to learn in-person in Bedford County.

"If we don't have staff because they're quarantined or they die because they contract COVID, then we can't [educate students]," Mele said.