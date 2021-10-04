Write-in candidate hopes to bring parent's voice to District 2 Bedford County School Board seat

Holbrook said he wants to be a voice for the parents and people in the school division.

He and his wife have opted to home-school their children this year, and he said he wants to advocate for the parents in the division who don't have that option. Holbrook said he thinks being a parent in the division will allow him to bring an important perspective to board conversations.

"It's hard for somebody to relate to a parent if they're not a parent," he said.

If elected, Holbrook said he would advocate for the will of the community, and he wants to see more communication and transparency between the school board and the citizens of Bedford County.

Holbrook said his decision to run for the school board came largely as a response to the school board's recent decision to comply with the Virginia health commissioner's August public health order that requires students, teachers and staff at public and private K-12 schools in the state to wear masks while indoors.

"It should be the parents' choice; it should be the people's choice," he said regarding masks. "It's not the government's choice."