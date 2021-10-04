Write-in candidate hopes to bring parent's voice to District 2 Bedford County School Board seat

Bedford County native Matthew Holbrook hopes to bring a parent's voice to the Bedford County School Board if his write-in campaign is successful this Election Day.
Holbrook, 39, is vying for the District 2 seat on the school board as a write-in candidate. The seat currently is held by board chairman Jason Johnson, who is seeking reelection.
Three seats on the Bedford County School Board are up for election this November. Incumbents Johnson and Marcus Hill are seeking reelection in districts 2 and 4, respectively. Current District 3 representative John Hicks is not seeking reelection, but two community members have stepped up as write-in candidates in that district.
District 2 represents the Moneta area and southern region of the county, District 3 represents the Huddleston area and the southeastern region of the county, and District 4 represents the Forest area.
Holbrook is a graduate of Staunton River High School who currently works as a building and electrical contractor and has four children, three of whom are school-aged.
Holbrook said he wants to be a voice for the parents and people in the school division.
He and his wife have opted to home-school their children this year, and he said he wants to advocate for the parents in the division who don't have that option. Holbrook said he thinks being a parent in the division will allow him to bring an important perspective to board conversations.
"It's hard for somebody to relate to a parent if they're not a parent," he said.
If elected, Holbrook said he would advocate for the will of the community, and he wants to see more communication and transparency between the school board and the citizens of Bedford County.
Holbrook said his decision to run for the school board came largely as a response to the school board's recent decision to comply with the Virginia health commissioner's August public health order that requires students, teachers and staff at public and private K-12 schools in the state to wear masks while indoors.
"It should be the parents' choice; it should be the people's choice," he said regarding masks. "It's not the government's choice."
Holbrook said he wants to see schools remain open full-time for in-person instruction as normally as possible and wants teachers and administrators focused on teaching children rather than enforcing mask mandates or contact tracing.
If elected to the school board, Holbrook said he would advocate for increasing safety at the school buildings by installing magnetic locking for doors and bulletproof glass for doors and windows. Holbrook added he would want the division to look into installing cameras in classrooms.
"They house the most precious thing we have," Holbrook said.
In addition to increasing security and safety at school buildings, Holbrook said he would advocate for increasing teacher pay and use his construction experience to plan cost-effective capital improvement for the division's schools and facilities.
Holbrook said he wants to address the division's school bus driver shortage and work to determine a way to reconfigure the varying start times at schools to be more convenient for parents.
Early voting is already underway in Bedford County. The early voting site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1059 Turning Point Rd. in Bedford. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.