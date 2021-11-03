Write-in votes abound, leaving race for Bedford County School Board District 2 seat too close to call

With nearly 2,600 write-in votes cast in the race for the District 2 seat on the Bedford County School Board, Tuesday night’s results are too close to name a winner.
Incumbent Jason Johnson won 2,149 votes, or 45.3%, with the remaining 54.7%, or 2,595 votes, cast for write-in candidates. Bedford parent Matthew Holbrook ran an active write-in campaign for the seat, but official counts for write-in candidates will not come for several days.
While Johnson received 446 fewer votes than write-in candidates, “anything can happen,” Holbrook said.
An official canvass of write-in votes will take days to complete, according to the Bedford County Registrar’s office, and likely will not be finished until Friday or Saturday.
Holbrook said Wednesday he was happy with the turnout and eagerly anticipating the results.
“I have a good feeling,” Holbrook said.
Johnson, who has served on the school board since 2012 and currently serves as its chairman, said Wednesday he is "proud of the work I've done on the school board."
"While we wait to see the final numbers, I am extremely grateful for the support I've received from my neighbors across the southside," he said.
With no candidates listed on the ballot for the District 3 school board seat — representing the Huddleston area and the southeastern region of the county — the winner will be chosen from the 4,029 votes for write-in candidates.
Former school administrator Robert Ashwell and Bedford parent Dwayne Nelms ran active write-in campaigns for the seat.
Results from Tuesday’s elections are unofficial and will be certified on Nov. 15.