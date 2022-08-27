"You will always be a part of the VUL family," VUL holds 132nd commencement

Virginia University of Lynchburg held its 132nd commencement ceremony Saturday morning.

Family, graduates, supporters of the university and faculty gathered outside at the VUL quad on campus to celebrate the graduates on a warm August day.

VUL President Kathy Franklin began her address to the audience by emphasizing how proud she is of the “extraordinary community” of professors and scholars at the university.

“I want to compliment our graduates for completing your goal,” Franklin said to the audience. “I hope your time at VUL has benefited your social and emotional growth in addition to your academic growth.”

According to Franklin, about 500 students graduated with the Class of 2022, with 254 walking across the stage Saturday morning.

Graduates received bachelor of arts’ degrees, doctorate degrees and master of arts degrees.

Kevin Wendell Parson received his doctorate in healthcare administration Saturday morning. He said receiving his doctorate feels outstanding and amazing as it's one of his milestones.

“This is one of the steps that I'm taking to improve myself because it's about self-improvement and self-development,” Parson said.

Latosha Ward said it has been “a long time coming.” Ward received her doctorate in healthcare administration also. She has been accepted into Duke School of Medicine where she wants to continue her study of informatics.

Informatics is the intersection of people, technology and data to improve the safety and quality of patient care.

“I had a desire to make data meaningful," Ward said. "Actually, there's a gap in health care administration where informatics can help make the data that we're collecting on the individuals and marginalized populations meaningful.”

Pamela Walthall gave the commencement address at the ceremony. Walthall has served in education for 30 years as a teacher; administrator at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels; an executive director at the district level; as well as TESA and facilitative leadership trainer of teachers and school leaders.

Walthall began by saying she didn’t bring a piece of paper as she struggled with what to say to the graduates.

“What is it that I can say that might have some meaning,” Walthall said to the audience.

Walthall told the graduates they have to continue to do the work, emphasizing the importance of integrity. The second point she gave to students was to “be real” and be who you are.

She ended her address by asking graduates, “what are you willing to do to carry out your purpose of this degree?”

“The point is that you stand for something or you'll fall for anything. Do not compromise who you are,” Walthall told the audience. "That way you will get up and you will run and you will walk and you will reach your goal.”

Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Craig Crenshaw was a special guest at the commencement ceremony.

Crenshaw said it was an exciting day to see students rewarded for their hard work.

"With education, when you are a student you're not a student just for yourself, you're a student for your family and so here [today] you see that,” Crenshaw said.

Before the closing of the ceremony, VUL had a groundbreaking for a new academic building on campus. The building will be called the Leroy M. Owens Health and Wellness Center. President Franklin and other faculty grabbed shovels toward the end of the ceremony in honor of the new academic building that will be constructed.

Franklin closed her address by encouraging all of the graduates.

“As of today, you will always be a part of the VUL family. We will be here when you need us, we are proud of your accomplishments and we will support you in any way that we can,” Franklin said to the audience.