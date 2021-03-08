Eight-year mission to hike Appalachian Trail reaches journey's end for Amherst resident

Even now that the first trip is over, Marilou is far from burned out. She still takes miles-long hikes every day, and the 2,200-mile journey of more than 5 million steps is a microcosm of the last eight years, intersecting relationships and landmarks that extend far beyond the trail.

She first met her daughter-in-law-to-be on one of the hikes when her son brought her with him, a trial by fire with future in-laws, and has made lasting friendships and found "big realizations" along the way.

“It was such an adventure, and every single section has such unique features," Marilou Wegert said. "It’s not just the landscape, it’s the people. It’s the unbelievable community out there.”

Growing up, her family ran The Bristol Hotel in Steamboat Springs, and though hiking was a primary pastime, the AT cemented for her that she would always rather be outside. She and Bill are waiting for the right time to ditch their belongings and set out in a converted van.

"That was the big realization," she said, "that I could live with just what I could carry on my back."

While homeschooling eight kids, Bill said, things didn't get to be "about her," and hiking the AT was about fulfilling her dreams.