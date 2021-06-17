El Jefe in Lynchburg to reopen this summer with new outdoor bar, expanded patio seating

After announcing it would temporarily close in January, El Jefe Taqueria will reopen between July 15 and Aug. 1, owner Steve Parry said.

The restaurant, at 1214 Commerce St., has been closed due to ongoing renovations to expand seating.

When reopened it will seat double of what it could have before inside and will add dozens of new seating outside on the courtyard.

The inside will remain the same, but where patrons will notice a difference is out back, where a new bar will be located on the Bluffwalk serving margaritas and beer with additional seating.

The courtyard also will be expanded to allow for a firepit in the fall and winter months as well as additional tables.

The existing deck, which was mostly used in warmer months, will have new garage doors that can close during the winter and open in the spring and summer and will have heating and air conditioning.

The menu will remain the same, Parry said.

Joy Shaughnessy, a Lynchburg resident, said she is especially excited for the restaurant to reopen so she can get her fix of nachos.