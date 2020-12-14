Elks Home announces new campus operator, expected Pfizer vaccinations

The Elks Home in Bedford revealed Monday that it expects to receive a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine this month, as English Meadows turns the facility over to a new management company.

The Elks Home campus is expected to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December, said Angela Colquhoun, administrator of the Elks Home facility.

As of Monday, about 50% of residents and staff combined had agreed to take the vaccine, with some others still on the fence, Colquhoun said.

Long-term care communities are among the top priorities in Virginia for receiving the vaccinations recently authorized for emergency use by the FDA, said Mike Williams, CEO of Blacksburg-based English Meadows, which operated the Elks Home campus since purchasing it in late 2014.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic broke out, the Elks Home has had no positive cases of COVID-19, Williams added.

Moving forward, the Elks Home facility will be under a new campus operator.

Williams announced California-based Elks Home property owner, CareTrust, made the decision to transfer operations of the Elks Home campus to New Jersey-based Noble Senior Services, a company Williams said works closely with CareTrust operating multiple other locations.