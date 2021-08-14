Elvis tribute festival to launch in Lynchburg

Based on a conservative pre-event economic impact calculation, Bentson said the four-day event is projected to bring about $75,000 into the local economy. After the event, another calculation will be done to determine actual economic impact.

“Taylor is an amazing partner. Not only is he an amazing performer, but he’s organizing this festival on his own. It’s a wonderful thing, and it’s certainly something that we want to support, and grow, and be an annual event in the city,” Bentson said.

Mary Hull of Roanoke has been Rodriguez’s faithful volunteer and supporter as he grows his business, wearing many hats for him on top of her full-time airport TSA job. After starting off as Rodriguez’s fan club president, Hull has taken on a public relations role.

Hull is an Elvis admirer herself, and years ago — when Elvis tribute artists were more commonly called Elvis impersonators — she said she felt those “impersonators” were almost making fun of the legendary artist.

“I wasn’t a complete Elvis worshiper, but I didn’t want you to make fun of the man, because I did appreciate him,” Hull said.