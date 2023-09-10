BEDFORD — A Forest-based company that produces envelopes received the Bedford County Planning Commission’s stamp of approval for a major expansion.

Parkland Direct at 305 Enterprise Drive in Forest seeks a special use permit to expand the current space on two parcels zoned General Commercial, C-2. The parcels are located on Homestead Drive just west of the intersection with Enterprise Drive.

“That building is just not being enough for the economy and how Parkland Direct is growing,” Norm Walton, engineer for the project, told the commission Tuesday. “This will carry Parkland Direct into the foreseeable future.”

Walton said the company has looked at what is needed for the next 25 years as far as expansion to prevent from having to come back for zoning approval.

The commission’s unanimous recommendation of approval, which heads to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, came after a public hearing that featured two neighboring residents who are concerned about additional traffic.

“Homestead Drive is a traffic mess already,” Virginia Lenz, a resident of the nearby Jefferson Oaks townhome community, said.

Clint Seckman, president of Parkland Direct, said the company leases about 30,000 square feet in Lynchburg for storage and it is more conducive to have that use on the same site. The company spends $25,000 to $30,000 per month on that storage space, Seckman told the commission.

Parkland Direct previously was approved for a special use permit for a 21,000-square-foot warehouse building and 18,500-square-foot addition as part of a two-phase expansion of the existing business, according to county documents. Due to business growth exceeding what was anticipated, PLS Inc., the applicant, is requesting a larger three-phase expansion that includes three 50,000-square-foot additions with associated parking areas.

Deborah Maupin, who lives nearby, said residents have seen traffic become more intense and heavier and there have been a lot of severe crashes on Homestead Drive, which is in close proximity to U.S. 221.

Maupin said they are happy the business is doing well and are not opposed to its success but they would like plans for additional traffic, including trucks, to be done in a way that best serves Homestead Drive.

“The biggest challenge they have is the topography,” Nicholas Kessler, the commission’s chair, said of the company’s location.

Commissioner Jeff Burdette said the expansion will help the company save money by not needing multiple locations, and he appreciates the applicant thinking long-term as far as its expansion and figuring out zoning and the traffic issues with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“It’s a problem, but it’s a great problem, especially for them to have the need for that expansion,” Burdette said.