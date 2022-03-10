Evidence begins in case of Lynchburg teen charged with murder

A jury began hearing evidence Thursday in the trial of a Lynchburg teenager accused of first-degree murder and robbery in a city man’s shooting death in December 2019.

Devon Corleogne Bailey, 17, is charged with killing Darius Saunders Jr., 31, and also is on trial for two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. Saunders was found dead in the doorway of a one-room apartment at 621 Gum St. A forensic pathologist testified in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Thursday that Saunders died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The shot entered Saunders’ mid-chest area, fractured multiple ribs and injured his heart, liver and intestines, and a projectile from a revolver was recovered during the autopsy and turned in to investigators, according to the pathologist’s testimony.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said Lynchburg police responded to the White Rock Hill area the night of Dec. 28, 2019, for a report of a gunfight and a person needing help. An officer found Bailey with an injured right arm and the defendant said someone tried to rob him and he shot him, Harrison said.

Bailey was in the White Rock Hill neighborhood that night to buy marijuana, Harrison said. Investigators found a trail of blood from where Bailey was located on Maple Street to a duplex on Gum Street, Harrison said. Saunders’ body was discovered in the house with a bag of just more than 27 grams of marijuana nearby, she said.

“… This wasn’t merely Devon Bailey showing up to buy some weed,” Harrison said. “He had something else in mind.”

A.38 revolver that fired two shots was found during the investigation, she said. Bailey was going to sell a gun to Dakota Daquan Scott, who also faces charges in connection with the case, shortly before the shooting, according to Harrison.

Scott walked away after meeting with Bailey, heard a shot and saw Bailey running down the street with a bag containing a PlayStation, Harrison said.

“He wanted to hit a lick,” Harrison said of Bailey, referring to a robbery term. “This victim was not a soft target. In the course of this robbery [Bailey] killed Darius Saunders. He was robbing Saunders and used a firearm to do so.”

Jim Childress, Bailey’s attorney, told jurors his client was a 15-year-old at the time who wanted to buy weed and unfortunately had a firearm when a scuffle broke out with Saunders.

“Devon was a victim of an attempted robbery,” Childress said. “He started to fight this guy who was fighting him.”

Childress showed jurors a photo of Bailey hospitalized with a wound to his arm. Saunders, who was referred to as “Heavy” by a few witnesses, was a larger man on top of Bailey during the struggle, Childress said.

Bailey fired twice “real quick,” the fatal shot and another where the shell casing was found in the apartment; in the course of events Bailey unintentionally shot himself, Childress said.

He said Scott has given inconsistent statements during the investigation.

Body camera footage of officers responding to Maple Street showed Bailey with his injured arm wrapped in a hoodie telling law enforcement: “It wasn’t my gun, sir.” Bailey said he was in a gunfight, had been robbed and he was defending himself, the first officer on the scene testified.

Detective N.K. Olsson testified he investigated the path of blood from where Bailey was on Maple Street to the house on Gum Street. He processed the crime scene, including recovering the firearm and a pair of shell casings fired, and testified he did not recover a backpack or see a PlayStation.

Harrison said there is no evidence Bailey, dressed in a gray suit and purple tie in court Thursday, knew Saunders prior to the encounter.

Scott last month pleaded no contest in Lynchburg Circuit Court to one count each of robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempted receipt of a stolen firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery and is scheduled for sentencing June 22, court records show. He previously was charged with felony homicide but no indictment was presented on that count, according to court records.

Scott testified Bailey told him that night “I need a lick of weed” and he referred the defendant to Saunders, his friend he knew who sold the drug. After he saw Bailey had been shot he called police and did not think at the time the encounter between the two would turn violent, according to his testimony Thursday.

Bailey was messaging Mario Antwan Smith the day before the shooting about a robbery, according to evidence previously introduced in a court proceeding prior to Bailey’s trial. The two talked about guns to point at a future victim and having a gun and marijuana to sell.

Smith pleaded no contest to one count of robbery and was sentenced in April 2021 to a year and a half in jail, according to court records.

Harrison will call more witnesses when the trial resumes Friday.

