Evington man with health challenges stays positive, takes nothing for granted

Throughout Lance Plyter’s entire life, he has been told he wouldn’t beat the odds.
Wouldn’t live past 12 years old. Wouldn’t walk again. Wouldn’t make it through the surgery.
But he always did.
Though he has struggled with health defects his entire life, undergone 70 surgeries in the last 40 years and now is in a wheelchair, Plyter, a resident of Evington, has remained positive in his situation.
He has learned to find something every single day to be grateful for and takes nothing for granted.
“There are so many things we take for granted every day,” he said. “Seeing a sunrise, hearing music, birds singing, having people who love you or being able to just get up out of bed in the morning.”
Due to a birth defect, Plyter, 50, had his kidneys taken out in 1979. He spent most of his childhood sick and has been on dialysis since age 9. He doesn’t remember a time when he got to live a regular life.
The closest dialysis unit near where Plyter was raised in upstate New York was 45 mins away, which he went to right after school and would spend four hours on the machine — taking up most of his free time as a kid.
“The key to longevity is a positive attitude,” he said. “If you don’t have that, you’re not going to last very long. A lot of people will just give up, but this has been my life for the last 40 years.”
Plyter said he was lucky enough to have parents and two younger brothers who loved him and made a lot of sacrifices on his behalf.
He dealt with infections, high blood pressure and dietary restrictions as a child.
“I spent a lot of my childhood in the hospital and I couldn’t play outside,” he said. “I went to school but in the middle of school I would get sick and have to go to the hospital.”
He said credits his survival to Jesus Christ, who is his sole purpose for living.
In 1999, he married his wife, Carolyn, who is Plyter’s main caretaker.
In October of 2018, he was diagnosed with liver cancer, which he described as a “real punch to the stomach.”
“I was angry,” he said. “I had never been depressed in my life, but I went into a deep depression and it’s a place I never want to revisit again. I asked God, ‘Why more?’ I had a really rotten time.”
Thanks to radioactive beads that were inserted in his liver, Plyter has been cancer-free for a year and a half.
“Our lives can change on a dime and within a second or two, your life can be altered,” he said. “I can honestly say I am not afraid to die, but I didn’t want to have to go through all this to get there.”
Looking back at the last four decades and all he has survived, Plyter said there is a lot of humor and beauty that comes through tragedy.
Today life looks good for Plyter. He can travel with a portable dialysis machine and he looks forward to the future.
“Fear is one of our worst enemies. If you’re afraid all the time, you’re gripped by fear, have a negative attitude and terrified of what will happen next, it’s a bad place to be. It hasn’t been all roses, there have been times I haven’t felt like having a good attitude, you have to be real about things. I am just thankful to still be living.”