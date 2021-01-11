Evington man with health challenges stays positive, takes nothing for granted

Throughout Lance Plyter’s entire life, he has been told he wouldn’t beat the odds.

Wouldn’t live past 12 years old. Wouldn’t walk again. Wouldn’t make it through the surgery.

But he always did.

Though he has struggled with health defects his entire life, undergone 70 surgeries in the last 40 years and now is in a wheelchair, Plyter, a resident of Evington, has remained positive in his situation.

He has learned to find something every single day to be grateful for and takes nothing for granted.

“There are so many things we take for granted every day,” he said. “Seeing a sunrise, hearing music, birds singing, having people who love you or being able to just get up out of bed in the morning.”

Due to a birth defect, Plyter, 50, had his kidneys taken out in 1979. He spent most of his childhood sick and has been on dialysis since age 9. He doesn’t remember a time when he got to live a regular life.

The closest dialysis unit near where Plyter was raised in upstate New York was 45 mins away, which he went to right after school and would spend four hours on the machine — taking up most of his free time as a kid.