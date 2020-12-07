Ex-basketball coach to serve 2 years for child sex solicitation

A former Glenvar High School basketball coach was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison for soliciting sex from someone he thought to be a 14-year-old girl.

Theodore Christian Moberg, 42, of Vinton, was arrested in January 2019 on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor younger than 15 years old and soliciting sex from a minor younger than 15 years old.

The charges stemmed from online interaction Moberg had with an undercover law enforcement officer in December 2018, officials have said. The officer was posing as a 14-year-old girl and Moberg admitted in later interviews that he was posing as a 17-year-old boy, using a profile photo of a high school student, according to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance.

When the undercover officer asked Moberg about his age, he stopped communication, but investigators tracked the account back to him, Nance has said. Moberg pleaded no contest to his charges in late July.

A message left for Moberg’s attorney seeking comment was not returned.

Moberg coached the girls’ basketball team at Glenvar High School for five seasons until 2017, after which he worked in insurance and volunteered at the school up until December 2018.