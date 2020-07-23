Ex-youth league president pleads guilty to embezzling from it

A man charged with embezzling more than $20,000 from Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball alongside his wife pleaded guilty to his charges on Wednesday.

Richard Lee Mathews, 45, and April Lynn Mathews, 52, both of Forest, were arrested in November 2018, about a year after starting to fraudulently siphon money from the league’s bank account, according to information from the Lynchburg Police Department and search warrants.

Richard Mathews was the president of the nonprofit league, April Mathews was the treasurer and both had access to the league’s account. Board members of Timberlake Dixie Youth Baseball noticed late in the summer of 2018 that utility bills for the league had gone unpaid and contacted LPD in October.

Investigators found that the couple made what appeared to be personal purchases using the league’s account, as well as purchases for a different youth travel baseball club that Richard Mathews managed, search warrants state.

Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress said Richard Mathews pleaded guilty to his two charges of embezzlement on Wednesday and paid $30,000 in restitution to the league on behalf of himself and his wife.