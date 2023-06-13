Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, June 15 and 16, exit ramp 1A from the Lynchburg Expressway to Main Street, downtown will close to all traffic for the continuation of the Main Street Downtown Ramp Gore Improvement Project, according to a news release from the city.

The ramp will be closed to accommodate the removal of temporary jersey barriers and temporary pavement markers on the exit ramp, as well as for the installation of permanent pavement markings along the ramp, according to the city.

All motorists, including emergency vehicles, will be able to use exit ramp 1B during the closure for access to Main Street in downtown, the city said. A flagging operation will be in place at Main Street to assist with traffic flow.

— Bryson Gordon