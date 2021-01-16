Explore Park eyeing development of a Bedford County campus

Batton said there has been no discussion about transferring property ownership among the Authority, and there are no plans on their part to do so. He added the VRFA board made that position clear in response to last year's legislation that would have made dissolvement of the VRFA an option.

"One of the things the VRFA is doing is reimagining its role as a fundraiser and long-term assistant in funding the park, but there’s been no discussion among the VRFA about transitioning the park at all," Batton said. "Not because of anything other than we think there’s a role for us moving forward as far as assisting the county."

Explore Park’s overarching goals are to cultivate “vibrant” parks operations as one single entity across county lines. The Bedford Village would represent an investment in Bedford County, representatives said. Explore Park also hopes to develop partnerships with Bedford County businesses and organizations for park operations as they have done in the Roanoke area. Community feedback throughout the development process is also key, representatives said.

Blount said Explore Park and Roanoke County were extending an invitation for Bedford County to invest in the park developments by means of possible financial support and active involvement with planning and operational roles in the Bedford Village development.