Explore Park eyeing development of a Bedford County campus

BEDFORD — Officials behind a popular Roanoke-area attraction, Explore Park, want to develop a park campus in Bedford County.
A conceptual plan for the proposed Bedford campus, called “Bedford Village,” was presented to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors in a work session on Monday. The Bedford expansion of Explore Park would be part of the organization’s long-term master plan, or “Adventure Plan.”
Explore Park, at 56 Roanoke River Parkway in Roanoke County, offers a variety of educational and recreational activities, plus several seasonal events, as well as accommodation options such as campgrounds and cabin rentals on its properties.
Explore Park operates approximately 1,100 acres total, mostly in Roanoke County, and 388 of those acres are leased in a Bedford County land parcel spilling over the county line, said Doug Blount, Roanoke County’s parks and recreation and tourism director representing Explore Park.
The Bedford campus would be developed on part of the 388-acre Bedford parcel, Blount said. His presentation said this land parcel offers multiple options for development.
The plan pitched to supervisors showed development goals for Bedford Village over a projected 20-year period. Amenities proposed include a day lodge, a boat house, a swimming beach, fishing access points around a fishing pond that would be installed, and a tubing hill, with a variety of hiking and biking trails throughout.
Access improvement would be required as part of the campus development. Ideally, representatives said an access point would be directly connected to the Bedford Explore Park campus from the Blue Ridge Parkway. They also said they might look into alternate access points from Hardy Road.
Development of the proposed campus could start in two or three years, Blount said.
In previous conversations with Bedford County officials, Blount said questions were raised about the complex nature of the land ownership Roanoke County and Explore Park operates.
Explore Park leases its land from the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority, an entity that is a subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Before developing anything on the land, the VRFA — composed of 19 board members, two state senators, two delegates, and 13 non-legislative citizens appointed by the governor — would have to give its approval.
Blount said the Authority has worked well with Explore Park for the past 30 years and been supportive of developments.
K. C. Batton, chairman of the board and 15-year member of the VRFA, said the Authority gives Roanoke County “complete autonomy” over operating the property and has never restricted developments.
The authority helps serve as a connection between Roanoke County, Explore Park and the Virginia General Assembly. VRFA has aided in petitioning for state funds for the park and has the ability to issue revenue bonds to their lessee. Essentially, the authority historically served as a financial and land acquisition vehicle for the county and property.
"We’ve not denied Roanoke County anything. They’ve got free rein of the park," Batton said. "We are completely behind them 100%."
Batton said the authority is “unanimous” in its support and appreciation for Explore Park and so far has received no complaints about the land ownership arrangement.
Roanoke County's assistant county administrator Richard Caywood said of late, the VRFA has not seemed extremely active in its intended role as a financial and land acquisition vehicle regarding the property. At last year's General Assembly session, Caywood said, legislation was put forth that would have allowed the VRFA to dissolve itself and ultimately transfer ownership of the 1,100 acres directly to Roanoke County, which Caywood said has been doing the majority of legwork developing the land, raising funds and seeking to add acreage to the property. However, the legislation did not pass.
Blount and Caywood said one course of action Explore Park and Roanoke County could consider taking to simplify the property ownership is petitioning the Virginia General Assembly and request they come up with a different land ownership arrangement which would give Roanoke County ownership of the acreage they currently lease.
"It does kind of complicate things where you’re operating something where you have a lease and you’re not actually the underlying owner," Caywood said.
Batton said there has been no discussion about transferring property ownership among the Authority, and there are no plans on their part to do so. He added the VRFA board made that position clear in response to last year's legislation that would have made dissolvement of the VRFA an option.
"One of the things the VRFA is doing is reimagining its role as a fundraiser and long-term assistant in funding the park, but there’s been no discussion among the VRFA about transitioning the park at all," Batton said. "Not because of anything other than we think there’s a role for us moving forward as far as assisting the county."
Explore Park’s overarching goals are to cultivate “vibrant” parks operations as one single entity across county lines. The Bedford Village would represent an investment in Bedford County, representatives said. Explore Park also hopes to develop partnerships with Bedford County businesses and organizations for park operations as they have done in the Roanoke area. Community feedback throughout the development process is also key, representatives said.
Blount said Explore Park and Roanoke County were extending an invitation for Bedford County to invest in the park developments by means of possible financial support and active involvement with planning and operational roles in the Bedford Village development.
He added Bedford County could see some tax revenue benefits from park development in their county, and believed Bedford County's involvement could be positive for the long-term success of the park's expansion.
With or without Bedford County’s involvement, Explore Park’s development plans would move forward, according to Explore Park representatives, but the invitation is open.
“We see this as our next opportunity,” Blount said of the Bedford County Explore Park campus.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp, District 6 Supervisor Bob Davis, and District 3 Supervisor Charla Bansley said they were supportive of Roanoke County and Explore Park’s vision and pursuing development plans for a Bedford Campus, but Davis and Sharp said they were not presently interested in committing to investing county funds and involvement in the endeavor.