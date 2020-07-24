Explore VA: Anglers Ridge Mountain Bike System a hidden attraction in Danville

There’s more than 35 miles of trails tucked away behind one of Danville’s biggest outdoor attractions.
Just beyond the Riverwalk Trail’s easternmost point at Anglers Park, the path extends beyond the pavement into the surrounding forest.
Winning multiple best-in-state awards and recognition as one of the top 25 singletracks in the world since it premiered in 2002, the Anglers Ridge Mountain Bike System offers a diverse array of natural surface terrains for all experience levels — from kids on tricycles to professional bicyclists.
Situated 8 miles from the Virginia-North Carolina line, the trails routinely attract both locals and folks from hours away.
“It’s definitely a mix. I would say it’s more of a regional attraction,” said Bill Sgrinia, Danville Parks and Recreation director. “We certainly have a good strong group of local riders and trail runners as well, but on the weekend, you’ll also see cars from North Carolina or Roanoke or Lynchburg. So we do have a draw.”
Danielle and Daniel Royo, who lived in Danville for eight years before relocating to Silver Springs, Maryland, in 2017, often venture to the trails with their three children when they’re in town visiting friends.
“I love those bike trails,” Danielle Royo said.
Danielle Royo enjoys using the trails because they were easily accessible and provided a fun nature adventure.
“It was always therapeutic,” she said. “A friend and I would also take our kids there and let them play in the creek near the trails. That was nice because even though they were young, they could easily handle the walk and we were happy they were enjoying the outdoors instead of screens.”
Donnie Haymore, a Pittsylvania County resident and member of local biking group Mad Men MTB, sped through the course alone in the summer heat, but said the trails were packed earlier in the year in more temperate conditions.
“It’s peaceful and quiet,” Haymore said. “When the coronavirus started, a lot more people were out here. I’m used to it being one or two people, but the whole parking lot was packed. It was great.”
Sgrinia also noticed a spike in the number people outdoors this spring and summer.
“Just on appearance it seems like a lot more people out biking, running and walking our trails — not only Anglers Ridge, but the Riverwalk Trail is specifically seeing a lot of use,” Sgrinia said.
Another rider who frequents the mountain bike trails is Blairs resident Douglas Ware. Enjoying the great outdoors since childhood, biking quickly became a favorite sport.
“I try to ride at least two times a week,” Ware said. “I enjoy finding new areas to ride and tackling the challenges that come with each trail.”
From the coast to the mountains, the avid exerciser takes his bike on a multitude of adventures, which he shares with a YouTube audience. Last fall, he documented his ride on Danville’s mountain bike trails.
“Anglers Park has trails that are suited for all skill levels. Whether you want an easy ride or something more technical, you can easily find a trail you like,” Ware said. “There are a lot of trail markers to let you know what trail you are going on and to keep you from getting lost.”
The markers also denote the length of each trail from a green sticker meaning 2 miles to a red sticker equaling 12 miles, making planning simple and straightforward for both experienced riders and those out for a leisurely ride.
The names of the trails also give hints toward their characteristics. For example, Crooked Stick has plenty of twists and turns, while Riverside Drive is a milder course. Witchback has the most sustained climbs and longest descents of the trails, ending in a downhill spiral.
Sgrinia noted that the diversity of the trails at Anglers Ridge is part of the attraction’s claim to fame. There’s also a paved path that snakes through some of the same areas as the dirt singletrack for those hoping to snag a view of the old growth forest without going on a full-blown woodland adventure.
“The real uniqueness is the amount of trails that there is and the varied terrain,” Sgrinia said.
For those interested in biking, Danville’s got it all — from local bike shops to a variety of trails, there’s something in the River City for experts and family day trips.
“There’s always groups of riders going out at various degrees of ability,” Sgrinia said.
As the country reopens, a new adventure could be just around the corner in Danville.
“For someone wanting to get into biking, I would say start out easy. Get an inexpensive bike and get someone who knows about bikes to check it out to make sure it’s safe to ride,” Ware said. “Start out on flatter trails and gradually work your way up to trails with steeper climbs. Enjoy your ride and always wear your helmet.”
