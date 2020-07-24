Explore VA: Appomattox village, trails open for outdoor historical ventures

APPOMATTOX

Among Virginia’s wealth of historical sites, the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park offers access to a nexus in the state’s and nation’s history amid a tranquil countryside setting.

Even driving through the park on a trip out of Lynchburg can feel like a pocket of time travel, but a venture into the preserved historic village or the grounds where battles clashed introduces visitors to an army of souls — soldiers, civilians and enslaved persons alike — whose fates were tied to the 1865 surrender that ended the Civil War.

The grounds have remained open through the coronavirus pandemic and other parts of the park have opened up gradually. Almost all of the buildings opened up around July 10, after Virginia entered Phase 3 of reopening.

While the reconstructed Appomattox County Courthouse and visitor’s center is still closed, visitors can go on a self-guided tour around the historic village and into the McLean House — where the surrender occurred — one group at a time.

There, they can still get a glimpse of where the first step toward reuniting the country was taken, long ago.