Explore VA: Appomattox village, trails open for outdoor historical ventures

APPOMATTOX
Among Virginia’s wealth of historical sites, the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park offers access to a nexus in the state’s and nation’s history amid a tranquil countryside setting.
Even driving through the park on a trip out of Lynchburg can feel like a pocket of time travel, but a venture into the preserved historic village or the grounds where battles clashed introduces visitors to an army of souls — soldiers, civilians and enslaved persons alike — whose fates were tied to the 1865 surrender that ended the Civil War.
The grounds have remained open through the coronavirus pandemic and other parts of the park have opened up gradually. Almost all of the buildings opened up around July 10, after Virginia entered Phase 3 of reopening.
While the reconstructed Appomattox County Courthouse and visitor’s center is still closed, visitors can go on a self-guided tour around the historic village and into the McLean House — where the surrender occurred — one group at a time.
There, they can still get a glimpse of where the first step toward reuniting the country was taken, long ago.
“We’ve got somebody out here who can tell you the story of what happened, as well as somebody on the inside who can talk to you about what’s in the original room, what did it mean that Lee surrendered here; those sorts of things,” Beth Parnicza, chief of education and visitor services, said.
Within the next month or so, the courthouse should have some new exhibit components to show once it’s safe for visitors to be in close quarters within the building, she added.
During a time of refreshed demand for racial equality and when Confederate flags are being removed from establishments left and right, Parnicza said park workers have fielded different sorts of questions from its guests.
“We’ve seen an increased interest in stories of the enslaved,” she said. “It helps that we’ve had someone stationed out back as part of our traffic flow plan so that gives a bit more prominence to the stories of enslaved people here.”
The park has been sharing more stories of enslaved people on social media, she added.
While park staff can’t station as many living historians among the village, there’s still one or two out on select week days to give guests a first hand perspective on what the surrender meant.
“You can hear from us [park rangers] often a more intellectual kind of connection to what happened, why it matters, what it means,” Parnicza said. “But the living historians give you a more personal view.”
The park’s store and restrooms are open, and visitors can still have a chat with a living historian on the tavern porch — while maintaining social distance, of course.
Outside the historic village, miles of hiking trails wind within the forests and fields surrounding it. Most of the trails are classified as easy by the National Park Service, and they range from a 10-minute loop to a hilly, 2.5-mile connector.
Hikers can meditate in the quiet of the trails, far removed from city streets, or set out for historically noteworthy stops dotted throughout. History buffs might want to check out where General Robert E. Lee was headquartered before his surrender or learn about the origin of the five-string banjo while stopping by the Sweeney family cabin nearby.
Counters along the trail have indicated that traffic on the trails saw an “impressive” increase at the outset of the pandemic, Parnicza said. Since reopening the park, she said visitor numbers have gradually increased and weekend visitor counts are close to expected summer highs.
If the summer heat is too much for a stroll, visitors can also embark on an hour long driving tour of the area, narrated over the park’s online Appomattox Battle app.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
