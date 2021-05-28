Explore Virginia: As COVID restrictions ease up, here are some Lynchburg-area places to visit

Effective today, Governor Ralph Northam is lifting all restrictions on capacity and social distancing. Ready to get out of the house more? If so, here are some fun places to visit in the Lynchburg region.

By now, most people have easily discovered their favorite hiking spot or realized they indeed do have a green thumb, but here are some spots you probably couldn’t visit last year due to the pandemic. (Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to everything in the area, but rather some suggestions to get you started.)

Lynchburg Hillcats

After one full year of no games, do yourself a favor and take yourself out to a ball game.

The season began May 4 and runs through September, so there’s plenty of time to head over to the City Stadium and crack open those peanuts and sink your teeth into a chili cheese dog.

Lynchburg Community Market