Explore Virginia: As COVID restrictions ease up, here are some Lynchburg-area places to visit

Effective today, Governor Ralph Northam is lifting all restrictions on capacity and social distancing. Ready to get out of the house more? If so, here are some fun places to visit in the Lynchburg region.
By now, most people have easily discovered their favorite hiking spot or realized they indeed do have a green thumb, but here are some spots you probably couldn’t visit last year due to the pandemic. (Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to everything in the area, but rather some suggestions to get you started.)
Lynchburg Hillcats
After one full year of no games, do yourself a favor and take yourself out to a ball game.
The season began May 4 and runs through September, so there’s plenty of time to head over to the City Stadium and crack open those peanuts and sink your teeth into a chili cheese dog.
More info: www.milb.com/lynchburg
Lynchburg Community Market
Visiting the farmers market is a must in the summer, and many people consider it a beloved pastime. Although most of the farm vendors are set up outside, many are inside the Lynchburg Community Market at 1219 Main Street.
Market Manager Ricky Kowalewski said he’s excited — and cautious — that restrictions are slowly being lifted.
“It's really starting to feel like a normal season again! As restrictions are further pulled back, we'll be shifting things around to where they belong so our farmers will go back under the awning, our gallery artisans will be back on both sides of the aisle, and our front row inside the building will be back with farmers and producers,” he said.
He said he’s excited the market can resume normal summer programming, such as We Got The Beet, Music at the Market, and hosting nonprofits — all the things people expect from the Lynchburg Community Market.
With the lifted restrictions also comes the launch of the Tuesday Market — a weekly producer-only farmers market from 4 to 8 p.m. beginning June 1 and running through Aug. 31, as well as the Lynchburg Night Market on June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, and Sept. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m.
More info: lynchburgcommunitymarket.com
Head to Downtown Lynchburg
It’s no secret downtown Lynchburg is on the move, and with so many attractions and restaurants opening up, this is a definite on the to-do list.
James Ford, marketing coordinator at the Downtown Lynchburg Association, said he would recommend The Water Dog, The Glass House, and Waterstone Pizza, as they consistently are having weekly musical guests perform outside.
He also recommends downtown Lynchburg's two breweries, Starr Hill Brewery and Three Roads Brewery, which also both have weekly live music indoors and now can use their bar seating for the first time since opening last summer. Other restaurants such as Main Street Sports Bar, Dish, and Badger on Main can reopen bar seating as well.
“As the summer season quickly approaches, we are excited to see more people heading Downtown to explore the city as restrictions begin to be lifted,” Ford said. “Our downtown Lynchburg businesses have remained strong during a very tough year and we can all surely see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The Academy Center of the Arts has reopened with an impressive line-up of shows scheduled through the fall, and Riverviews Artspace will reopen for First Fridays in June without the need for reservations and with refreshments offered for the first time since the pandemic hit.
Both are a great way to either start or end a fun evening downtown.
More info: downtownlynchburg.com, academycenter.org, riverviews.net
The Lynchburg Museum at the Old Court House
The Lynchburg Museum will reopen for the summer beginning June 4 and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday thereafter.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Point of Honor also will reopen later in the month.
Ted Delaney, museum director, said he will reevaluate whether or not to increase open days in the fall.
“Visitors to our museums will find refreshed spaces, including new exhibits and paint jobs, as well as new technology, including touchless faucets and water fountains, and Square point-of-sale systems for our gift shops,” he said.
Also, visitor services will be offered in the entrance hall of the Lynchburg Museum through a new "Welcome Desk" and extra staffing.
“We are excited to welcome people back to our museums, which have been closed solidly since March 18, 2020,” Delaney said.
More info: lynchburgmuseum.org
The National D-Day Memorial
Head out of city limits for a day in Bedford and visit the National D-Day Memorial, which serves the national war memorial for American D-Day veterans.
The Memorial reopened last June, following state and CDC guidelines and because it’s an outdoor site, there really were no restrictions that would have prevented anyone from visiting.
“The Memorial has been promoting our 50-acre outdoor site as a safe place to visit, allowing for social distancing, since last summer,” Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing at the Memorial said. “We will continue to offer contact free tour options through our app and self-guided walking map.”
More info: www.dday.org