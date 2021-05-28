Explore Virginia: Lynchburg-area getaways allow travelers and locals alike to experience all the area has to offer

During the time of social distance, remote getaway spots with access to outdoor activates have taken on an entirely new appeal for families and individuals looking to escape their home offices and quarantine spaces.
With panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and access to the James River, unique stays in Central Virginia are no exception.
From tiny homes to vintage Airstream trailers to a transformed fire station, here is a selection of some getaway spots in Central Virginia.
Farm life in Appomattox
With 500 acres and nearly a mile and a half on the James River, Altamont Farm in Appomattox has more than a handful of picture-perfect views.
More than three years ago, owner Dan Paulson, a physician who calls New York "home," began offering stays at different spots around the farm, each one with a unique character and experience.
For 25 years, the farm in Appomattox has been his home away from home. He spent five of those years working in Beijing, China, and decided then that he wanted to allow others to experience the reality of farm living.
"While I was out of the country, the farm was pretty lonely," Paulson said. "So what I decided to do was give some real thought to opening the farm to people that appreciated it like I appreciated it."
Currently, six spaces are available to rent on Altamont Farm: an 1840s one-room log cabin, a vintage Airstream, a renovated 1900s farmhouse, a camper, a cabin with a "grand" view of the James River and a three-bedroom house.
Three of the six listings — the log cabin, Airstream and camper — are completely off grid, Paulson said, meaning they use only solar energy, propane or fire heating, and have no running water.
Paulson said business has doubled over the past year amid the pandemic.
"It's amazing the number of people, especially in this last year with the pandemic, that really this is sort of what they want," Paulson said. "They want to get out in the woods, out in the country, off grid for a very simple weekend where they can just focus on themselves or on nature or just relaxing."
Co-host Tammy Stalker said she bakes homemade muffins for guests for the first day of their stay. Stalker helps maintain the farm and cleans each listing between guests.
They're constantly improving and adapting based on the reviews their guests leave, Paulson said, and thinking of new amenities they can offer.
Many of the animals on the farm, such as pigs, goats, lambs chickens, Highland cattle and horses, are available for guests to play with and feed. Horseback riding, canoeing and kayaking on the James River, and hiking the 13 miles of maintained trails are amenities guests can enjoy.
Co-host Jennifer Brown works as a horse trainer with the farm's four horses and offers riding lessons for guests through the farm's trails.
Each listing is equipped with a fire pit and firewood cut from the farm. Farm-fresh eggs are available for purchase, as well as meat.
"We like for them to have a fun, relaxing, comfortable stay, but we also like for them not to feel like they have to leave the farm to go do activities," Paulson said.
Since the listings vary widely in size and experience, Paulson said the farm gets a wide variety of visitors — from large families holding reunions in the main house to young couples looking to escape the city for an unplugged experience in the Airstream. Many guests come from the Lynchburg or Bedford areas, he said, as well as a number from D.C., Richmond, Norfolk and the Carolinas. International guests from Barcelona and Puerto Rico also have stayed there.
While everything a guest could need is available on the farm, Paulson said, they are located only 10 minutes or so from the town of Appomattox.
A family affair in Roseland
Over the past three years, Jack Buni and his family have been making some "tiny" additions to their 65-acre farm in Nelson County.
Located off Patrick Henry Highway in Roseland, three tiny homes at Grace's Place, Petite Retreats offer a cozy stay with panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, trails for hiking and mountain biking and access to attractions across the county.
The property is located less than three miles from Wild Wolf Brewing Company, Bold Rock and the Devils Backbone Brewing Company, and is near several other breweries, cideries and wineries in Nelson County. Grace's Place is also less than 15 minutes from Wintergreen Resort.
"Nelson's pretty awesome, and it's getting more awesome," Buni said.
Grace Buni, Jack Buni's oldest daughter and the namesake for Grace's Place, graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in 2016 and moved back home with the idea of building and managing tiny homes. Together, Jack and Grace Buni built the first three tiny homes on the property.
"We've always built stuff together," Jack Buni said.
Varying in size from 250 square feet to 480 square feet, each tiny home sleeps four people. The homes feature Jack Buni's hand-poured concrete countertops and handmade cabinets. Local Trager Brothers Coffee is stocked in the kitchen, and they're fully powered by solar panels on each roof.
Guests also have access to a small garden and fig tree on the property.
Jack Buni said he's been a builder his entire life and for the past 20 years he's mostly been doing historic restoration. Building and renting the tiny homes through Airbnb, he said, has been gratifying. He enjoys reading the reviews and seeing guests enjoy Nelson County and his handiwork.
Since first listing the homes a few years ago, Jack Buni said they have seen hundreds of visitors from across the nation and world. While many of their guests come from Northern Virginia or the Richmond area looking to get away from the urban and suburban, he said, they've also seen guests from New York, the Carolinas, Maryland, Germany, Switzerland and Thailand.
The types of visits vary, he said, but many celebrate their honeymoons, anniversaries, weddings or just a weekend of brewery hopping with friends. They see a mix of young couples, singles and small families.
"It's been really rewarding," Buni said.
The big change with the COVID-19 pandemic, Jack Buni said, is he's seeing more groups want to rent all the homes at once.
"People want to come in their own pods," Buni said.
Jack Buni said his wife, Tracy, handles the designing and decorating aspect of the building process, and they both contribute to cleaning and managing the homes.
The 30-year residents of Nelson County take pride in maintaining the integrity of the property and sharing the space with visitors.
With some help from his brother, Jack Buni has spent the past eight months building a fourth tiny home and is set to have it completed by the end of the month.
The Bunis are considering restoring a 1960s Airstream trailer to add to their listings. Jack Buni said it would fit perfectly between Tiny Homes A and B.
Tiny Home A, Tiny Home B and Tiny Home C can be reserved at airbnb.com. For more information, visit tinynelson.com.
A hot stay in Downtown Lynchburg
For an interactive, unique stay in the Hill City, Firehouse 4 on Rivermont Avenue is the place to be.
Retired firefighter and paramedic Tim Woodland and his wife, Shannon, purchased the 7,600-square-foot historic firehouse in 2018 with the vision of turning it into an event space for weddings, receptions and parties. Tim Woodland said the couple finished restoring the firehouse in January 2020 and began booking events.
Then the pandemic hit and large, in-person gatherings were discouraged. Still desiring to let people enjoy the space, the Woodlands transformed the building into an Airbnb in May 2020.
"We didn't think it would be that busy because of COVID," Tim Woodland said. "But its been the exact opposite. People were tired of being at home and they wanted to get out, they wanted to visit Lynchburg, they wanted to do hikes, be outside, and the firehouse was just a really cool place for them to stop at."
With access to activities such as hiking, tubing on the James River and exploring the history of Lynchburg, Woodland said they see mostly overnight visitors stopping for some adventure on their way through Central Virginia.
Woodland said they also host college student families visiting their students at Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg or Randolph College — located right down the street.
"I want people to be able to not only come and enjoy the firehouse, but to come and enjoy Lynchburg," he said.
The fire station was built in 1905 and in use until September 1991. Woodland said the Lynchburg Fire Department has been eager to donate historic photos of the space, as well as old helmets, jackets and other gear that guests are welcome to try on.
Woodland keeps his eye out at yard sales, thrift shops and antique malls for firefighter memorabilia to add to the space, but so much history already is built in.
Carved into the original bricks of the building by past firefighters are the initials "J.R.V." from October 1905 and "S.H.C" from November 1906. The original cabinets just needed a fresh coat of paint, Woodland said, and still are installed in the kitchen. He did update the oven and refrigerator to meet the preferences of caterers, in case the space is ever used as a venue, he said.
Complete with a fire pole and hose-drying tower, the space makes for a unique, historic stay in Lynchburg.
Woodland said he enjoys connecting with the guests who stay because of their firefighter background or personal interest in the field, but also sees many who don't have that background.
"I'm like a kid in a candy shop," Woodland said. "I wake up and I'm like, 'Whoa, I get to live here.'"