Explore Virginia: Lynchburg-area getaways allow travelers and locals alike to experience all the area has to offer

Then the pandemic hit and large, in-person gatherings were discouraged. Still desiring to let people enjoy the space, the Woodlands transformed the building into an Airbnb in May 2020.

"We didn't think it would be that busy because of COVID," Tim Woodland said. "But its been the exact opposite. People were tired of being at home and they wanted to get out, they wanted to visit Lynchburg, they wanted to do hikes, be outside, and the firehouse was just a really cool place for them to stop at."

With access to activities such as hiking, tubing on the James River and exploring the history of Lynchburg, Woodland said they see mostly overnight visitors stopping for some adventure on their way through Central Virginia.

Woodland said they also host college student families visiting their students at Liberty University, the University of Lynchburg or Randolph College — located right down the street.

"I want people to be able to not only come and enjoy the firehouse, but to come and enjoy Lynchburg," he said.

The fire station was built in 1905 and in use until September 1991. Woodland said the Lynchburg Fire Department has been eager to donate historic photos of the space, as well as old helmets, jackets and other gear that guests are welcome to try on.