Explore Virginia: 'The Loop' brings Bedford walkers, joggers full circle with small-town charm along the way

It may not be on the official road signs into the town of Bedford, but "The Loop" is a commonly known outdoor destination among Bedford County’s walkers and joggers.

With the scenic mountain backdrop of the Peaks of Otter along the route, the nearly 3-mile stretch connects Oakwood Street, Longwood Avenue, Peaks Street and Whitfield Drive with sidewalks regularly filled with pedestrian activity.

Walkers can start or end next to Bedford Memorial Hospital and “loop” around with views of homes spanning a wide variety of architectural styles.

Bedford Town Manager Bart Warner said he and his family use The Loop frequently, both recreationally and for walking to church at Bedford Baptist Church, one of several churches along the route, and to visit family in the North Hills neighborhood. Warner lives near The Loop and considers it convenient.

“From my personal experience, I used to participate in 5K events in my younger days and I found The Loop to be outstanding for training and preparation — and I still participate in the Peaks of Otter Christmas Classic 5K event held on The Loop itself as a walker,” Warner said.

Warner describes the stretch as safe, well-maintained and “just the right amount of challenging” in terms of exercise with its topography.