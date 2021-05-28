Explore Virginia: 'The Loop' brings Bedford walkers, joggers full circle with small-town charm along the way

It may not be on the official road signs into the town of Bedford, but "The Loop" is a commonly known outdoor destination among Bedford County’s walkers and joggers.
With the scenic mountain backdrop of the Peaks of Otter along the route, the nearly 3-mile stretch connects Oakwood Street, Longwood Avenue, Peaks Street and Whitfield Drive with sidewalks regularly filled with pedestrian activity.
Walkers can start or end next to Bedford Memorial Hospital and “loop” around with views of homes spanning a wide variety of architectural styles.
Bedford Town Manager Bart Warner said he and his family use The Loop frequently, both recreationally and for walking to church at Bedford Baptist Church, one of several churches along the route, and to visit family in the North Hills neighborhood. Warner lives near The Loop and considers it convenient.
“From my personal experience, I used to participate in 5K events in my younger days and I found The Loop to be outstanding for training and preparation — and I still participate in the Peaks of Otter Christmas Classic 5K event held on The Loop itself as a walker,” Warner said.
Warner describes the stretch as safe, well-maintained and “just the right amount of challenging” in terms of exercise with its topography.
“There's also a very pleasant social dynamic associated with it as we interact with friends and neighbors along the way,” Warner said.
The route also includes a few historical road markers along the way, including the home of John Goode, a Bedford congressman and third solicitor general of the United States appointed by President Grover Cleveland, and Oakwood Plantation, a circa-1780 home built for Capt. William Terry, a Revolutionary War officer. Terry’s grandson, William R. Terry, was born at Oakwood and was a brigadier general in the Confederate Army during the Civil War.
Avenel, a national historic landmark, also is a short walk from the route. Two other iconic buildings in Bedford, the former Bedford Middle and the “Old Yellow” former school built in 1912 next door, also are on the stretch. The old Bedford Middle school is set to become more than 40 apartments while Old Yellow is slated to become a boutique hotel, a combined project named Cardinal Rule expected to add more walkers to the mix when developed in the future.
Much of Longwood Avenue and areas in and around the stretch also gets fully immersed in the Halloween spirit, attracting hundreds of trick-or-treaters every Oct. 31 with some homes extensively decorated for the occasion.
More than a year ago, several benches and trash cans were placed along the route, giving pedestrians spots to rest and enjoy the scenery. Mary Zirkle, the town's director of economic development, said AARP, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, funded 'The Loop Benches and Bike Racks Project' and more benches are planned in the town.
The benches were intended to help brand The Loop as a destination beyond local users who know about it, Zirkle said. "The [Town of Bedford] is always working to find ways to work with the community to improve the quality of life for residents," Zirkle said.
Jess Behrens, a Bedford County resident, said “I love walking The Loop in the spring and seeing all the flowers and trees that have bloomed. I also love petting the dogs as I walk — with permission of course.”
Zirkle said one of her favorite things to see on The Loop are dog water bowls that people put out.
"The Loop gives people a chance to interact, which is the community connectivity that makes a difference," Zirkle said.