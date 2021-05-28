Explore Virginia: 'You can't beat' Peaks of Otter views in Central Virginia

Driving and walking in parts of the town of Bedford, the postcard-like view of the Peaks of Otter in the backdrop is a sight that beckons any lover of nature.
Take a roughly 10-mile drive out of town up Peaks Road to the Blue Ridge Parkway, soaking in the scenery up close and personal is certainly worth the trip. A major inspiration for locals and travelers, the Peaks draws hikers, cyclists, campers, history buffs, leaf-peepers and more.
At Milepost 85.6 of the scenic parkway, the Peaks of Otter Lodge offers just more than 60 rooms, a restaurant and a lounge is an area attraction that regularly draws visitors. Keith Campbell, a town of Bedford resident, said he enjoys up the drives up to the Peaks and walks around Abbott Lake, which is adjacent to the lodge.
“It is very peaceful and quiet,” Campbell said. “The path around the lake is paved; it’s just a relaxing walk. The grandkids love it.”
The lodge, which opened in 1964, operates spring through late fall and weekends in the winter, according to the parkway’s website. A visitor center and amphitheater, a campground with more than 140 campsites, a picnic area also is part of the experience and bus rides to within 1,500 feet of the Sharp Top summit are available near the visitor center.
Abbott Lake, a 24-acre lake with a one-mile loop trail, is named after Stanley William Abbott, the parkway’s first resident landscape architect and planner. The lake is available to fishing for anyone with a valid Virginia or North Carolina fishing license. Polly Wood’s Ordinary, a cabin that served as the first lodging for travelers through the area starting in the early 1830s, and Johnson Farm, a living history farm, are other places to see when visiting.
The campground at the foot of Sharp Top has sites for dozens of tents and trailers or recreational vehicles. The National Park Service preserves the Peaks and lake as part of the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Jefferson National Forest.
Randy Buckley, of Odenton, Maryland, recently traveled to the Peaks of Otter from the Blue Ridge Parkway with his wife to hike Sharp Top for the first time. The couple hiked the trails around Abbott Lake in a previous visit, he said.
“We hike quite a bit and this is one of the ones on our bucket list,” Buckley said of tackling Sharp Top.
Buckley described dining and service at the lodge as “immaculate.” He said he and his wife love the area so much they want to move there after retirement.
“You can’t turn it down,” he said of the experience. “This is where you come to be to be happy, so it’s where we’re going to come to retire.”
George Miller and his wife, Carole, of Pittsburgh, recently stopped by the Peaks while traveling the parkway in route to the Smoky Mountains. The couple has stayed at the lodge several times and “fits our needs,” he said. He recently described riding along the parkway and to the James River.
“You can’t beat it, especially riding on the bike,” George said of the views. “It’s a beautiful area, that’s for sure … I tell a lot of people, ‘It’s one of my favorite places to go.’ It’s gorgeous.”