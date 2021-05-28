Explore Virginia: 'You can't beat' Peaks of Otter views in Central Virginia

The campground at the foot of Sharp Top has sites for dozens of tents and trailers or recreational vehicles. The National Park Service preserves the Peaks and lake as part of the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Jefferson National Forest.

Randy Buckley, of Odenton, Maryland, recently traveled to the Peaks of Otter from the Blue Ridge Parkway with his wife to hike Sharp Top for the first time. The couple hiked the trails around Abbott Lake in a previous visit, he said.

“We hike quite a bit and this is one of the ones on our bucket list,” Buckley said of tackling Sharp Top.

Buckley described dining and service at the lodge as “immaculate.” He said he and his wife love the area so much they want to move there after retirement.

“You can’t turn it down,” he said of the experience. “This is where you come to be to be happy, so it’s where we’re going to come to retire.”

George Miller and his wife, Carole, of Pittsburgh, recently stopped by the Peaks while traveling the parkway in route to the Smoky Mountains. The couple has stayed at the lodge several times and “fits our needs,” he said. He recently described riding along the parkway and to the James River.