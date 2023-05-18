In an attempt to shrink a multi-million-dollar budget gap between its original proposal and where the money stands now, the Lynchburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to scrap its original salary proposal plan, opting for a more cost-effective version as the school division works to finalize its fiscal year 2024 budget.

Even with the reduced salary increase plan for teachers and staff, however, the division still faces a large budget gap, and the possibility of a school closure remains on the table.

Last week, the school board’s finance and facilities committee recommended the full board take up the new 15/47 Plan, a reduced version of the division’s 15/50 Plan. This week, the full board unanimously approved the 15/47 Plan to be the main salary proposal in the budget for all discussions moving forward.

The plan maintains an increase in the school division’s minimum hourly wage, bringing the starting wage from $13.11 per hour to $15. However, instead of raising the starting teacher salary from $43,469 to $50,000, the plan will now bring the starting teacher pay to $47,000.

The $47,000 starting teacher salary, according to Superintendent Crystal Edwards, puts the division “in the realm” with other area school divisions, adding it is “somewhat competitive” to other starting teacher salaries.

School Board Vice Chair Dr. Bob Brennan — who says he has advocated on behalf of the 15/50 Plan to council several times — added it’s time for the board to “face the reality” when it comes to its teacher pay increase proposal.

“We have made a good proposal. We know we want our priorities, which are to retain staff, to recruit staff, to tell staff how much we appreciate them,” Brennan said. “But I think the same message is not coming from our local governing body.”

On May 9, Lynchburg City Council gave its budget the first vote of approval, sending a local contribution to Lynchburg City Schools of $39.4 million, a $1.4 million reduction from fiscal year 2023’s local contribution of $40.8 million.

While the local contribution is being reduced by council, it’s still possible the school division could see its total budget increase, depending on the state’s contribution. But it remains unknown what the contribution will be until there is clarity on the state budget from Richmond.

Edwards said last week the school division could see a net $2.9 million increase under Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed budget, but under the “skinny budget,” the school division could see an overall decrease of $479,000.

Based upon the governor’s spending plan, which the school division is building its budget proposals on, the school board is looking at a gap of just more than $7.9 million, based upon its original ask of $47.3 million and its local contribution of $39.4 million.

Reducing the salary proposal from 15/50 to 15/47 will shrink that gap by roughly $3 million, bringing the total to about $4.9 million, according to school board documents.

Other measures the school board approved to cut from the budget proposal include freezing superintendent and deputy superintendent salaries, cutting 15 positions and vacancies from the central office downtown, and even slashing their own stipends as board members.

Those measures will shrink the gap by another nearly $1.2 million, leaving the need to cut another $3.7 million.

The decision to freeze superintendent salaries was volunteered by members of the administrative office, Deputy Superintendent Reid Wodicka said last week. But the decision to cut school board stipends was met with some opposition Tuesday night.

School Board Chair James Coleman teased the idea that the school board would cut its stipends if the members of Lynchburg City Council would agree to do the same for themselves, but that ultimately was not included in the vote to cut the board stipends.

Last month, after briefly entertaining eliminating their own salaries, council members decided to keep them in place, citing not wanting to put a “financial burden” on residents who would like to serve on council, as well as not wanting to pay taxes on money they did not receive, because just waiving their salaries still would require them to claim taxes on the income.

School board member Atul Gupta commended Edwards and division leadership for “setting up an example” by sacrificing “their own self-interest for the good of the district” by putting their own salary increases on the chopping block.

With $3.7 million left to cut to close the gap, a host of other reductions could be on the table for the division, but none were formally recommended for consideration.

The list of other possible reductions are as follows:

reduced community contributions, $48,500;

eliminating unfilled bus driver positions, $222,797;

reductions to programs and services, $1.1 million; and

school closures, $2.4 million.

While the school board emphasized it did not want to cut things that affect the students directly, the possibility of a school closure appears on the table, as closing the $3.7 million gap seems difficult without the nearly $2.4 million school closure reduction.

According to school board documents, the closure would likely be one of the division’s elementary schools. However, it’s unknown which school it might be. Documents show the school division would rezone students and use that school’s existing staff to fill vacancies across the division.

This all comes as the division awaits a finalized version of the schools’ facilities master plan, which is likely to be released in August.

Edwards said in regards to school closures on Tuesday night, “we really did not want to jump in front of the work that we have done with both consultants and make any decisions on school closures at this point.”

Coleman wanted to make it “crystal clear” it’s not the “will or the desire” of administration or the school board to close any schools “premature” to the findings of the consultant group, MGT. But he did acknowledge that with the school closures they are “trying to figure out” the possibilities of the budget situation they are in.

One school board member, Martin Day, even teased the idea of closing two schools to shrink the gap, but that was not met with support from the other board members.

Despite council having one vote of approval on its budget, and with a June 30 deadline to approve its own budget, Coleman continued to ask council to come back to the negotiating table Tuesday night.

“That’s not a lot of time to make those Herculean decisions without a great deal of community discussion and unrest,” Coleman said.

“So I certainly hope, once again, that council will help appreciate the value of what we have proposed initially, and the impending realities of what we’re dealing with,” he added.