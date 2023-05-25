Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Just one resolution shy of closing out its fiscal year 2024 budget discussions, a failed vote by Lynchburg City Council on the proposed 2024-28 capital improvement plan tabled the item until council’s next meeting, leaving the mayor “disappointed” with her fellow councilors’ communications and the city’s 2024 budget unbalanced.

On a night expected to bring finality to the council’s budget season, which began with a budget retreat in February, four members — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor — voted against approving the capital spending plan after the same item received a 6-1 approval during council’s first vote on May 9.

At that meeting, council unceremoniously approved the agenda item that included the capital improvement plan with no discussion at all. In total, the time from when Mayor Stephanie Reed introduced the item to when all seven votes appeared on the voting board inside council chambers was roughly 15 seconds.

Taylor, who cast a vote of opposition Tuesday, even seconded the motion for approval made by Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder during the May 9 meeting. Faraldi was the lone vote of opposition during the first vote but was joined by the other three Tuesday.

Because the capital improvement plan is accounted for in the fiscal year 2024 general fund budget, City Attorney Matthew Freedman said Tuesday night, a failed vote on the CIP results in an unbalanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year. With an unbalanced budget, the discussions to even that out will have to continue prior to the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

As a result, City Manager Wynter Benda said council will be given an in-depth presentation on the CIP during its June 13 meeting.

Amongst many proposed capital and infrastructure projects for fiscal year 2024, the plan includes College and Heritage parks upgrades worth almost $850,000, major building repairs worth up to $6.6 million and $800,000 for the construction of the new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters.

No councilor proposed any specific item be cut from the plan Tuesday night, but the full body will be taking a closer look at the items in the coming meetings.

Speaking to his changed vote of opposition, Helgeson said, “The plan is like half a billion dollars. We haven’t had a nickel’s worth of discussion about the capital improvement program.”

He added “as I’ve looked at it” since the last meeting, it “got to me that this is the first budget that I’ve ever been in where we didn’t spend some considerable amount of time talking about what these projects are.”

Shortly after Helgeson’s remarks, the city manager pushed back on that notion.

“We had at least twice where we came before you and kind of separated all of the new projects,” Benda said. “[Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt] walked you a presentation that actually took you through all of the new projects, showed the different slides and what they were ... and throughout the process ... in total, we received over 100 budget questions that we turned around quickly, adeptly, giving those information.”

Additionally, Benda said he heard nothing between the last meeting, where the plan was supported, and Tuesday night’s failed vote.

“In between [May 9] and now, I haven’t heard anything,” he added. “I haven’t heard that said, ‘let’s have a special meeting, let’s have something else because I have a concern about not being taken through the capital improvement plan in a methodology or way that gives me greater opportunity to understand or ask questions or any of that.’”

Benda said he was “disappointed” that the project failed, but when asked by Faraldi who he was disappointed at, Benda ultimately said himself, not the council.

Mayor Reed later stepped in and said she was “disappointed” at her colleagues.

“I’m disappointed, not in you, disappointed that we have a council that doesn’t communicate. Because we should’ve known ... this was coming before tonight,” Reed said.

“To throw it on us tonight when we thought we were passing the budget and we can move on, I think it’s completely unfair and wrong. It’s wrong amongst councilmembers, it’s wrong to the public. And to now delay this, I just think it is disappointing.”

Misjuns said his change in the vote came from further consideration of the upcoming Lynchburg City Schools facilities master plan, saying it might be time to “back off” some of the spending on school buildings in light of what the report might recommend to council in regards to school closures and consolidation.

“We need to focus on ensuring that we’re maintaining and taking care of the absolute essentials, and not endeavoring in new areas,” he said.

Taylor did not provide an explanation for his vote change Tuesday night.

Ahead of council’s June 13 meeting, Benda said he would resend the CIP presentation to each member of council, and have Witt present the same presentation she gave earlier in the budget process that night.

Council is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. on June 13 for its work session, followed by its 7:30 p.m. regular meeting. Both sessions will be inside council chambers in City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.

The city’s full proposed capital improvement plan can be found inside the proposed budget on its website at lynchburgva.gov/proposed-fy-2024-budget.