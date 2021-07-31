Family, community remember Roger Cheek, a longtime Bedford County resident and public servant

Roger Cheek, a lifelong Bedford County resident and public servant, died of cancer Tuesday at 75.
“My dad was certainly my rock in my life,” said April Cheek-Messier, Cheek’s daughter and president of the National D-Day Memorial.
Diagnosed with multiple myeloma 15 years ago, Roger Cheek was given three years to live, his daughter said. He refused to give in to the bleak diagnosis, and though the sickness was a tiring battle, he lived past doctors’ expectations.
“He was always [a], ‘the glass is not just half full; it’s overflowing’ person,” Cheek-Messier said. “To the end, he didn’t give up. He lived that throughout his life.”
Born on April 19, 1946, Roger Wayne Cheek grew up in Huddleston, born to Milton and Lillian Cheek. Always interested in cars, he owned and operated a body shop for more than 45 years after spending several years in the National Guard. He also served on the Bedford County Board of Supervisors for nearly two decades.
Cheek is survived by his son and daughter, and their spouses; two sisters; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Family, friends and colleagues described him as living a life dedicated to service in all he did, a respected member of his community who will be remembered for being passionate, sincere, and hard-working.
“I can’t say enough good about him,” said Steve Arrington, a close friend of Cheek’s since the 1960s and fellow former Bedford County supervisor.
Arrington and Cheek first met in the 1960s. Arrington was an upperclassman at Liberty High School, and the two became fast friends.
“He’s one of those you can count on one hand in a lifetime,” Arrington said. “He just blessed me, and we had a wonderful, wonderful relationship.”
Cheek served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1967 to 1973.
“He used to tell me that his biggest regret in life was not serving longer,” Cheek-Messier said. “He was very proud of his country.”
He also served others through his business doing body work on vehicles.
Cheek owned and operated Cheek’s Body Shop just south of the town of Bedford for more than 45 years. Cars were always a passion of his, Arrington said. After getting out of high school, Cheek started working at a car shop in Huddleston, a job that got his foot in the door of the trade.
Cheek was a die-hard Chevrolet guy, Arrington added. Good-natured harassment naturally ensued every time Arrington brought his Ford truck to Cheek’s shop to have work done over the years.
“It’s one of those things where he had to compromise his integrity and work on a Ford,” Arrington said, laughing.
For 18 years, spanning 1995 to 2013, Cheek represented District 3 on the Bedford County Board of Supervisors. His three biggest passions on the board, Arrington said, were the Bedford County nursing home, the county’s solid waste department and landfill, and the cannery next to New London Elementary School.
Arrington, who represented District 5, served three terms on the county board of supervisors with Cheek before stepping down in 2015.
Cheek-Messier said Roger Cheek always made sure he listened to his constituents.
“It was never about a personal agenda for him. He just listened to what people needed,” Cheek-Messier said.
District 4 Supervisor John Sharp joined the Bedford County Board of Supervisors during the last eight years of Cheek’s time there.
“Everyone liked Roger,” Sharp said.
He recalled Cheek being a gentle sort. Not loud and boisterous, but “very mild-mannered, yet firm.”
Sharp said Cheek was always passionate about the National D-Day Memorial. One of his last actions taken on the board before his retirement included a motion in favor of funding for the memorial, Sharp said. Cheek also helped Bedford County navigate the economic recession of 2008, when the real estate market tanked and tax revenue dried up.
Cheek’s influence helped shape Sharp as well, the supervisor said. Cheek always tried to look at both sides of an issue and make decisions accordingly.
“I know when I first got on the board, I was a little bit more like a bull in a china shop, and maybe I still have a little bit of that in me, but I think it’s been tempered over the years and I like to think that Roger maybe played a role in that,” Sharp said.
When Cheek was diagnosed with cancer around 2005, the community rallied around him.
When Arrington learned that one of Cheek’s treatment pills would cost $5,000, he knew financial support was crucial.
Knowing Cheek was a fan of late 1950s and ‘60s rock and roll music, Arrington — at the time part of a tribute band called Second Flight — helped organize a fundraiser concert within a 10-day span. The concert turned into a series of three. The first concert, held at Liberty High School, raised about $60,000 for Cheek’s medical expenses.
“That speaks volumes about what the community feels about Roger, and how they felt about him then,” Arrington said.
In continued efforts to support his medical expenses more than a decade ago, Cheek-Messier said her father had to sell a race car he had owned since the 1970s, which was hard for a man so passionate about his pastime of drag racing.
The car’s new owner died several years ago, so two of Cheek-Messier’s cousins secretly bought back their uncle’s race car, which still looked just like it did when he sold it. They drove it up Cheek’s driveway to surprise him.
Cheek was overjoyed to have the car back in the family, Cheek-Messier said.
“It goes to show how much his family thought of him,” she said. “He touched a lot of lives.”
For 20 years until the last few weeks of Cheek’s life, Arrington said, he spoke regularly with his friend. Each conversation, whatever the topic, ended with exchanging, “I love you, brother.”
“You never know when it’s the last ‘I love you,’” Arrington said.
Though hard to sum up a person like Cheek, Arrington said his friend was simply a good man.
“He was non-discriminatory. It didn’t matter about color, race, socio-economics, nothing. Roger was just a guy who everyone could relate to. He didn’t build walls. He was just a good man, with great values, who loved the community and everyone in it,” Arrington said. “I’m a better man for having known Roger Cheek. He will be missed.”