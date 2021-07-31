Family, community remember Roger Cheek, a longtime Bedford County resident and public servant

Cheek’s influence helped shape Sharp as well, the supervisor said. Cheek always tried to look at both sides of an issue and make decisions accordingly.

“I know when I first got on the board, I was a little bit more like a bull in a china shop, and maybe I still have a little bit of that in me, but I think it’s been tempered over the years and I like to think that Roger maybe played a role in that,” Sharp said.

When Cheek was diagnosed with cancer around 2005, the community rallied around him.

When Arrington learned that one of Cheek’s treatment pills would cost $5,000, he knew financial support was crucial.

Knowing Cheek was a fan of late 1950s and ‘60s rock and roll music, Arrington — at the time part of a tribute band called Second Flight — helped organize a fundraiser concert within a 10-day span. The concert turned into a series of three. The first concert, held at Liberty High School, raised about $60,000 for Cheek’s medical expenses.

“That speaks volumes about what the community feels about Roger, and how they felt about him then,” Arrington said.