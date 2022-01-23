Family remembers soft-spoken, big-hearted Glenn Trent

Glenn A. Trent is one of those Lynchburg names — easily recognizable from the side of tow trucks and from the sign on a 12th Street business.

Trent, who built his towing business from the ground up, died New Year's Eve at age 100. He is survived by his wife, Jane Rigney-Trent, and four children. As a tribute to Trent's influence, tow truck drivers from across the city gathered with their rigs at Trent's old location at the corner of 12th and Kemper streets about a week after his death to pay their respect.

Trent's children described their father as soft-spoken and big-hearted, a self-made man who devoted himself to his work.

Born in Sept. 23, 1921 in Lynchburg, Trent was the son of the late Clarence Trent and Lucille Pleasants Trent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Rigney Trent; his sister, Evelyn White; one granddaughter, Cynthia Lee Willard and one great-grandson, Trent S. Thurston.

Trent began his business, Glenn A. Trent Inc., Tire and Wrecker, in 1943 on the corner of 12th St. and Campbell Avenue, before expanding it to 12th and Kemper streets a decade later. After 75 years of operation, he merged his business with Colony Tire and Mitchells Towing which allowed him to cut back to a 40 hour work week.

Donna Garner, Trent’s youngest daughter, said when she and her sisters were growing up, her father would go to work at 6 a.m. and would come home briefly for dinner before heading back out, often working until about 10 p.m.

“He was a workaholic,” she said. “I knew he always wanted a son and I was the last girl to be born, but I told him he needed to be glad I was a girl because I could have never been anything like him. I was so lazy. But everyone was lazy compared to him.”

She remembers a time when he told her, "‘Donna, don’t ever skip school or sneak out at night because I know everybody in Lynchburg and I'll find out.’ And I skipped school one day and I was miserable the whole time because it was not fun. I never did it again.”

Garner said her father grew up very poor, living in a one bedroom home with his parents and two sisters.

“The two sisters slept in the dining room and that's how poor they were,” she said. “They had an outhouse. That's how he started that’s how he became what he became. He came from nothing. He was a self-made man.”

Patricia Young, Trent’s oldest daughter, said sometimes he couldn't make it home for dinner and their mother would keep a plate warm for him.

“He was the only person on our street that had a vehicle, let alone everybody else in the neighborhood. He had a Jeep so he was the only person who could get out of that road,” she said. “So he'd go to work and Mom would keep his dinners warm so he had something to eat when he got home. It might be nine o'clock at night sometimes.”

Younger said growing up he would never interfere with his children's extra curriculars and was always supportive of everything they wanted to do, from piano lessons to singing lessons to golf. His children say he was always there.

He loved going to the Texas Inn and always ordered chili, a hot dog and had to have buttermilk.

“The one time I was disciplined was because I asked to try his buttermilk when I was little and I didn’t like it and I spit it out and he whacked me on my bottom and he said, 'I told you you wouldn’t like it,’” Younger said.

She said many people didn’t realize he was a very funny and witty man.

Glenn Trent Jr., Trent’s son who now is 23, described his father as soft-spoken and was never the one to discipline him.

“His heart was too big,” he said. “Only time he raised his voice was after work one day when he wanted to go to the T-Room and I didn’t. It was the fourth or fifth day in a row of going and I didn’t really feel like going.”

Trent Jr. has followed in his father’s footsteps and now works at Colony Tire, where he’s been in sales since January 2020.

“I saw him every day at work and we had lunch together every day,” he said. “That was definitely the best part of my day was getting to see him and work with him and talk business with him. I know that was something that he had always wanted.”

He remembers his father working at age 90, getting up at 2:30 a.m. to answer road service calls, driving an hour away and working until the crack of dawn. He'd come home, sleep a few hours and then go to the station and do it all again.

But even so, he made it to every golf match.

Trent Jr. said their property off Trents Ferry Road was his father's home, but he always considered the shop on 12th and Kemper streets to be his community.

“That's where he wanted to serve,” his son said. “He wanted to make sure everyone around him was taken care of.”

Trent Jr. said his father was very forward thinking for someone born in 1921.

“He never discriminated anyone we hired ever and he wanted to make sure people working for him were taken care of. If they needed extra hours, he would tell them to meet at his house and he would find work for them.”

Though Trent was very soft spoken, he is remembered by his son and other family members as being extremely giving and humble.

“He was very much someone that lead by example,” Trent Jr. said. “I learned everything from him just watching him live his life.”

Trent’s wife, Jane Rigney-Trent said he was always a hard worker, even when he was a teenager working for other people before he started his business.

“In fact, some of his friends are the people that encouraged him to start his business because he was such a hard worker and so diligent and so talented, and so that's exactly what he did,” she said.

She remembers a terrible snowstorm one year when he jumped into a wrecker to go help drivers stuck on the roads.

“And I can just remember working about two and a half days without coming home. And he never slept. I had a blow-up mattress we put in the office, and some of the other wrecker drivers would rotate taking naps. He never laid down,” she said.

He would even talk in his sleep about work.

“That’s all he ever thought about, was work,” Rigney-Trent laughed. “He got sick in July and never fully recovered, but his mind was always sharp and he was always asking about the business.”

Trent did a lot of things for people that he didn’t want any recognition for, such as sponsoring an entire basketball league at the Salvation Army so they could have matching uniforms. He also sponsored Little League teams playing at Miller Park as well as church functions. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was a member of Marshall Lodge No. 39, was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and regularly cut the grass at the Holy Cross Regional Catholic School.

Rigney-Trent's favorite story about her husband is one from before she was even born.

She said he wasn’t much of a drinker, so during a trip to Connecticut in his early 20s, he and his friends stopped in Baltimore to have some drinks, and while the rest ordered bourbon and beers, Trent asked the waitress for a glass of milk.

“And the waitress goes, ‘You better go home to your momma, son,’” Rigney-Trent laughed. “That’s just how innocent he was.”

