Famous Anthony's in Lynchburg has announced it will close its doors for good at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The restaurant is located at 2104 Wards Road.

Founded in 1986, the regional chain offered an American-style menu that included breakfast, burgers, seafood and sandwiches.

"We appreciate the love and support you all have provided us over the years. Our relationships with you mean more to us than we could ever express," the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

"It has not been an easy decision, but one we feel is necessary for us as we continue to rebuild our relationship with the community."

Famous Anthony's had two locations in Lynchburg, but it closed one on Lakeside Drive near the Lynchburg Expressway in 2012, saying the two were too close to each other.