Oliver Anthony has taken the stage at the North Street Press Club in Farmville a few times before, although never to the fanfare that waited for him in the crowd Wednesday night.

“A lot of phone calls,” Monay Johnson, a hostess at the restaurant said about the last couple of days working at the restaurant.

“Phones have been ringing like crazy,” Summer Jones added.

Anthony made the 15-minute trip from his home Wednesday to the North Street Press Club in downtown Farmville to a standing-room only crowd that was expected to approach 300 people.

For a person unknown to many more than two weeks ago, the crowd greeted Anthony with an ovation fitting for a man sitting atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

A Farmville resident, Anthony — whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford — amassed a major following essentially overnight after releasing his hit song “Rich Men North of Richmond” on RadioWV YouTube’s page earlier this month.

“It’s a nice feeling that everyone is so united over something,” Anthony told The News & Advance while warming up and tuning his guitar minutes before taking the stage.

“I wrote all these for me,” he added. “I didn’t think it would be for others.”

Anthony said he landed on the stage name as a dedication to his grandfather, whose real name was Oliver Anthony, as well as the 1930s Appalachia where his grandfather was born and raised, he wrote on self-revelation on Facebook last week.

In just two weeks, the original video has been viewed a staggering 35 million times, and recently displaced other country music superstars such as Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen and even pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez to land in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

According to Billboard, Anthony is the first artist to ever ascend to No. 1 on the charts with no prior history in any form.

In the time since the song was posted, Anthony claims he’s spurned $8 million record deals, saying in the Facebook post he doesn’t want “6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight. I wrote the music I wrote because I was suffering with mental health and depression.”

“Rich Men North of Richmond,” his ticket to overnight stardom, has landed on the ears of blue-collar Americans as an anthem of sorts, as Anthony sings of a man who has sold his soul “workin’ all day” while struggling under taxation, inflation and the elites in Washington, D.C.

His gritty voice wails over the plucky guitar about “livin’ in the new world with an old soul,” something that hit home for Gaines Kiser, a lineman who said Anthony’s music is made for people like himself.

“A lot of his songs speak to how I feel personally, and to how we feel as a couple and as a family,” Kiser said alongside his wife, Megan. “I guess the best way to put it is, you don’t feel like you’re getting treated necessarily right by the government.

“He has another song where he talks about the lack of appreciation for coal miners, pipe liners, linemen, and that speaks to me because I’m a lineman,” Gaines added.

Steven Edwards, who saw the song initially on TikTok and drove down for the concert from Chesterfield, said the song gets put in an unfair box as just an anthem for conservatives or blue-collar America, saying it can “speak to both sides of the political spectrum.”

“I think he’s saying everybody from middle income down, we’re all feeling the pain right now,” Edwards said.

Joey Davis, who met Anthony at his friend Jeff McGrady’s open mic night three months ago, has been along for the ride the last three concerts playing right beside the artist on stage and said the ride feels “totally made up still.”

“I feel like I’m not going my regular job now,” David said. “So that’s a good feeling.”

Before the madness inside, Caleb Calhoun, a Farmville resident who said he waited in line an hour-and-a-half for tickets to the event when they were made available, said to see someone from his area blow up into an overnight sensation leaves him in “amazement and wonder.”

“I never thought Farmville would be headlining the news and everything like that,” Calhoun said. “It’s a really cool thing to have happen here.”

Calhoun, similar to others who were asked, had no knowledge of Anthony prior to two weeks ago. But now, like the rest, he’s become a fan of the Farmville artist for his ability to unite.

“It touches the heart, man,” said Calhoun. “A lot of people in this area and I feel like a lot of people have a tough time dealing with what’s going on in the world right now.

“And what he’s doing, it’s very powerful and very raw with what he has to say. And it’s beautiful.”