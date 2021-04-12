Father and son pilots share first commercial flight together

“I tell people I started playing in the mud at airports at 7 years old, and I haven’t been able to shake the habit since,” Robert said jokingly.

Flying grew on Robert, and he began learning as soon as he was old enough.

He completed his first solo flight at age 16, obtaining his private pilot certificate at age 17. Afterward, Robert served as an instructor and charter pilot at the Falwell Airport in Lynchburg where he completed advanced training before switching to a career as a pilot for the Shentel phone company. After Shentel was bought by Sprint, Robert joined Piedmont Airlines in the early 1990s.

Parker has been flying with his father since he was in a car seat, Robert said, recalling the times he took his son and daughter into the air with him. Parker took the controls almost as soon as he was able, under supervision from his father.

“From when I was little, I grew up out at the airport with Dad on most of his days off, when he was home from work. From as young as I can remember, we always went out to the airport very frequently,” Parker said. “We had a great time.”

Robert said young Parker impressed many adults they met at airports on days they flew.