Father and son pilots share first commercial flight together

Parker Middleton has been involved with aviation from an early age, accompanying his father, Capt. Robert Middleton III, in the sky and to airports for as long as he can remember.
The Lynchburg-area father and son, both pilots with Piedmont Airlines, had a full-circle experience when they served as co-pilots on their first commercial flight together in March.
“It’s probably the high point of my career,” said Robert Middleton of the professional flight with his son.
Parker felt mutually honored to have shared the cockpit with his father as an equal.
“It was a very big milestone in my career,” he said. “I feel like I had made it to a point that I’ve been working really hard for many years to get to.”
Though the three-day trip was the first time Robert and Parker had flown together in a professional capacity, it was hardly the first time they had gone flying with one another. Aviation has a three-generation history in the Middleton family, starting when Robert’s father, Robert "Bobby" Middleton Jr., decided to learn to fly in the 1970s.
Seven-year-old Robert accompanied his father to the New London Airport in Forest, where he said he played in the mud while his father took flying lessons. Over the course of those years, Robert flew around with his father and became well acquainted with aviation — and he developed a passion for it.
“I tell people I started playing in the mud at airports at 7 years old, and I haven’t been able to shake the habit since,” Robert said jokingly.
Flying grew on Robert, and he began learning as soon as he was old enough.
He completed his first solo flight at age 16, obtaining his private pilot certificate at age 17. Afterward, Robert served as an instructor and charter pilot at the Falwell Airport in Lynchburg where he completed advanced training before switching to a career as a pilot for the Shentel phone company. After Shentel was bought by Sprint, Robert joined Piedmont Airlines in the early 1990s.
Parker has been flying with his father since he was in a car seat, Robert said, recalling the times he took his son and daughter into the air with him. Parker took the controls almost as soon as he was able, under supervision from his father.
“From when I was little, I grew up out at the airport with Dad on most of his days off, when he was home from work. From as young as I can remember, we always went out to the airport very frequently,” Parker said. “We had a great time.”
Robert said young Parker impressed many adults they met at airports on days they flew.
“Parker, I can’t remember how old he was, but he was just about tall enough to reach the pedals and he was doing everything on his own,” Robert said of a memorable day flying at Smith Mountain Lake. While Parker was out of earshot, a man at the airport asked Robert about his son, who had landed the plane earlier.
“He said, ‘You mean to tell me that little boy’s going to fly the airplane?’ I said, ‘Well, yeah. He flew it in there. I’m in the back seat with the controls also, but he flew it in here.’ I’ll always remember that. That was just a pretty funny thing," Robert said.
Parker too was bitten by the flying bug and pursued a career in aviation. Like his father, Parker completed his solo flight at age 16 — and he did so in the same airplane his grandfather successfully finished his own solo flight in decades before.
The Aeronca 7AC Champ had been bought and fully restored by a family acquaintance and former flight attendant, Robert said, who generously allowed Parker to fly it for his solo as a teen.
Parker received his private certificate at age 17, and through his aviation path through college at Liberty University, he earned his instrument rating and commercial multi-engine rating.
He also worked as the flight instructor at Liberty University’s Smith Mountain Lake Aviation flight school, coaching students in seaplanes and land planes.
Parker was hired by Piedmont Airlines in 2019, joining the same company his father works for.
Robert, who primarily works for Piedmont Airlines in a training capacity, said he largely stayed out of his son’s training and testing when Parker was hired, wanting to let him step up and make his own way and avoid speculation that having a parent in the company would help get one employed there.
When it came time for father and son to have their first flight together, the three-day journey began in Charlotte, North Carolina. From there, the Middletons flew to the Tri-Cities airport in Blountville, Tennessee; then to Roanoke; then Huntington, West Virginia; and ended back in Charlotte.
“We just had an absolute ball,” Robert said. “I definitely want to do it again before he moves on with his career.”
Parker likewise hopes to fly with his father again — especially when life returns to greater normalcy coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, whenever the time may come.
The ongoing pandemic has altered the airline industry like numerous others. Before the pandemic, Parker and Robert would have flown four or five legs per day. Instead, they only flew a total of four altogether. Two of the four flights had no passengers; they merely repositioned planes, flying them empty from one point to the next.
Repositioning isn't normally done often and is usually only for maintenance, Parker explained. The other two flights had extremely few passengers instead of a packed flight they were used to seeing.
Despite the unusual aspects of the flights given the pandemic, the Middletons loved their time together and made the most of it. To them, it felt perfectly comfortable sharing the cockpit.
“I’ve done so much flying with Dad that it was very natural. We worked together very well,” Parker said. “He taught me how to fly from the beginning, so we have a very similar mentality in the airplane. We’re both very disciplined and strive to be the best possible, so it’s really easy to work with somebody like that.”
Parker's grandfather, Bobby — the man who kickstarted the family aviation tradition nearly 51 years ago by becoming a private pilot — loves seeing his descendants finding passion in flying like he did.
“I’m proud of them,” he said of his son and grandson.
Bobby still flies when he can, joining his son and grandson on occasion for fun.
Parker said New London Airport was instrumental in the development of all the Middleton family pilots, marking the place they each got their start.
Even on their days off, Robert and Parker rarely stop flying. They frequently spend their down time flying seaplanes at Smith Mountain Lake, often bringing family along for rides. Parker said seaplanes are the one area of aviation expertise in which he surpasses his father.
Parker and Robert are both awaiting their next opportunity to fly together as career pilots.
“It was a little bit more of Dad and I doing the same thing we always do. It just happens to be on a bigger airplane,” Parker said.