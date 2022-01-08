Fave 5: Reporter Justin Faulconer's top story picks from 2021

On the third Tuesday night in January, more than 100 people swarmed the Amherst County administration building for a board of supervisors meeting, the largest crowd I had seen covering government since the pandemic began the previous March. Many were upset with the state’s COVID-19 restrictions but others came to speak in support of them as the board considered a potential first amendment sanctuary measure. The evening brought much debate and plenty of remarks on both sides, which served to gauge the public’s pulse on an importance topic affecting everyone. The board took those comments into consideration and decided to write the state legislature emphasizing checks and balances on the governor's executive orders.

Over the years I have written plenty of stories on the former Phelps Road school in Madison Heights. As an Amherst County native, I didn’t go to school there but recalled visiting one time prior to its closure 31 years ago. Most of the stories centered on county officials’ discussions about what to do with the building and over time that led to court coverage as numerous building code issues came about. In fall 2019, the current owner, Dave McCormack of Waukeshaw Development, Inc., gave me a tour of the building and it was obvious it was in much need of a fix-up. Waukeshaw does just that, specializing in historic restoration, and the late April grand opening was a night and day difference. The work done to turn the building into a complex of 41 market-rate apartments known as ‘The Westie’ was highly impressive. I was amazed at the wide open rooms, some with historic chalkboards remaining from the old school, and the modern touches put on it.

Like The Westie’s grand opening, the celebration of Camp Trapezium opening its doors in June was one of the highlights for Amherst County in 2021. It was a picture-perfect summer afternoon where words can’t do the scenery justice when Amherst leaders and residents gathered to mark the occasion. You have to be there to truly appreciate it. The former mill on Union Hill Road close to the train tracks with U.S. 29 Business nearby was always a fun place to drive by, and still is. The mill’s features remain much of the backdrop of the new brewery and restaurant, also restored by Waukeshaw Development. Having visited to observe the restoration work in March 2018, it was amazing to see the difference three years later.

A topic that brought much reaction from Amherst County residents in 2021 was Rosie’s Gaming Emporium aiming to locate in the Seminole Plaza Shopping Center, a major project with millions planned in investment. However, a referendum on pari-mutuel wagering had to pass first. While many in Amherst, including a majority of the county’s board of supervisors, supported the idea of the business boosting economic activity in southern Madison Heights, many also opposed it based on a range of concerns. I did my best to capture the viewpoints of two sides of a major decision for the county and it was interesting getting so many on a subject that was not tied to a political candidate or national debate. In the end, 54% of voters opposed pari-mutuel wagering and the other 46% had to live with the results.

In December a homicide case I had been keeping an eye on since the news first broke in June 2019 came to a surprising outcome. While awaiting a trial for Justin Jay Sales, who was accused of murder in the shooting death of a 92-year-old woman and severely injuring her daughter, the case took a turn when prosecutors dropped the charges, largely because of the effects of COVID-19 on a key witness’s availability and other issues related to evidence. Such an outcome in a homicide case is rare in my years of covering the court system in Amherst and it was important being in the courtroom that day. The case remains an active investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.