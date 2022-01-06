Fave 5: Reporter Rachael Smith's top story picks from 2021

If you haven't been to the Art Alley yet, you are officially missing out.

This type of placemaking effort was exactly what our downtown needed, and I hope we start to see more of it.

Located on an alleyway between Commerce and 11th streets, this beautiful, one-of-a-kind art piece is one you have to experience in person. You will find vibrant outdoor galleries, colorful art and light overhead, majestic murals, and outstanding street art.

It's the perfect place to take friends visiting from out of town, a first date or just to walk down alone to feel some inspiration from local, talented artists.

I'm so happy the Downtown Lynchburg Association worked so hard to make this happen because, in the midst of all our craziness, there's a reason to smile and find joy in our sweet city.

As a reformed kitty lover, this was one of my favorite articles of the year.

I was one of those loud and proud “dog lovers” for my entire life. Still am, but I have been the proud owner of a sweet, very small cat named Georgia for two years who I love with every fiber in me. So now I jump at any chance to play babysitter to any of my friend’s cats.

When News & Advance photographer and fellow animal lover Kendall Warner pitched this story idea to me, I was immediately on board.

Spend an hour or two visiting the cat rooms at the Humane Society? Yes please!

If you are an avid anti-cat person, like I was, just watch our video and view Kendall’s photos of these little cuties and you just might change your mind!

Okay, I’m just gonna say it: Virginia Jefferson is, without a doubt, the Betty White of our community. She’s sweet as pie, smart as a whip, charming and beautiful. Anywhere she goes, she keeps a smile on her.

I’ve had the opportunity to write about 109-year-old Virginia a few times now and anytime I see her, she makes me feel like I’m part of her own family.

Her nephew, Gil Cobbs, invited me to her birthday celebrations last August in Appomattox. A little wet weather kept us all inside for a bit but it was one of the best parties I’ve ever been to.

Virginia has such a bright spirit and a library of stories from her past to tell, but one of my favorite things about her is how, after all these years, she remains positive, humble and anytime she giggles, she places her hand over her mouth and closes her eyes.

I’ve been at the paper eight years this year, and by gosh, I’ve written about so many peach, apple, pumpkin and strawberry seasons.

But you know what? I never get tired of writing about peaches, apples, pumpkins or strawberries!

It’s always a fun time to get outside, do some storytelling and pick some fruit at the same time.

Nothing was really that out of the ordinary about last year’s strawberry season, but I think, sometimes, people just need a reminder about the day-to-day, ordinary pastimes that we sometimes take for granted around Central Virginia.

Plus, they’re just so sweet!

Lindsay Terwilliger was probably one of my favorite sources to interview last year. She was so downright kind: Kind to people and kind to animals.

To say this woman is an animal lover is a complete understatement. Not only does she have a house full of her own animals, she has fostered and helped to rescue dozens of them over the last 15 years.

I’m so thankful there are people out there making space for these animals, who even after they’ve been abused, neglected and forgotten in the past, they give all their hearts and all their love to people like Terwilliger who are willing to make the extra space for them. This story was definitely one to pull on all heartstrings.

